'Succession': 8 Standout Scenes From the Second Season

Kendall stunned not only his family but Succession viewers when instead of taking the fall for the company in the season finale, he turns on his father. As they watch the press conference unfold, both Shiv and Roman are shocked, but Logan doesn't seem to be. Instead, he unveils a subtle smile, proud to see his former puppet ripping the strings away from his puppet master. "That's in the script, but I think Brian performs it even more brilliantly than anything I could have suggested. But that was something he aimed for," Armstrong told THR the morning after the finale premiered. While he did not provide details on when Greg gave Kendall the crucial cruises documents to sink his father or insight into Kendall's motivations, he revealed that he "did feel a certain amount of pressure" to match the show's acclaimed season one finale.

This story first appeared in a November stand-alone issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.