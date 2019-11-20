'Succession' and the Theme Song That Launched 100 Memes
Nicholas Britell's opening-credits score for the HBO drama inspired remixes galore on Twitter, from a Kermit dance to a Mario mashup.
-
Mario Paint
Twitter user @adamcatino remade the show's theme song in Mario Paint's music sequencer, prompting HBO to respond on Twitter, "This got me wondering about Mario's relationship with his father."
-
Pusha T's "Puppets"
"Puppets," Nicholas Britell's remix of his song with Pusha T, was the composer's own creation, said Succession showrunner Jesse Armstrong. "He's got much more [sophisticated] musical tastes. We chatted about it when he had the idea, but that was really his call."
-
Britell's Emmy
After Britell's song won the Emmy for original main title theme music, he thanked the TV Academy with a video of himself playing a piano rendition, Emmy statuette in frame.
I can't express enough how honored I am by this recognition @TelevisionAcad! Thank you to @jessearmstrong1, @GhostPanther, to our incredible cast and crew on Succession, to @HBO, and to all of the support from fans of the show! #Succession pic.twitter.com/qrzBEpYm1D— Nicholas Britell (@NicholasBritell) September 17, 2019
-
Bobbing in Sync
A clear beneficiary of meme culture, @PeterKelly25 released a synced-up version of thousands of concertgoers bobbing along in perfect time to the theme song.
#SuccessionHBO tonight pic.twitter.com/saibIvqq0h— Peter Kelly (@PeterKelly25) August 11, 2019
-
Kermit
Even Kermit the Frog got his groove on to the theme song, at least in @nickusen's video, which spawned numerous Halloween costumes this year.
when the succession theme song hits pic.twitter.com/YDKhIrCSFA— nick usen (@nickusen) June 2, 2019
-
A Kiss for Daddy
Demi Adejuyigbe posted his "Rejected Lyrics to HBO's Succession Theme," joking that his "all-the-rich-white-folks-are-going-to-argue" version was passed over for Pusha T's. But Armstrong himself is a fan, telling THR: "The 'Daddy's Kiss' song was a remarkable piece of production and writing. I did clock that one."
This story first appeared in a November stand-alone issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.