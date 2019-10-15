'Suits' Final Season Tops September's TV Songs List With Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons and Coldplay

USA's ninth and final season of Suits captured the top three spots on September's top TV songs list featuring pop hits "Perfect" by Ed Sheeran, "Natural" from Imagine Dragons and Coldplay's "Viva La Vida."

Starz's Power featured "Lost Without You" from Freya Ridings and ABC's A Millions Little Things took the fifth spot with Brandi Carlile's "The Story." HBO's Ballers had two songs, including "You Were Right" by RÜFÜS DU SOL and "RICKY" by Denzel Curry.

Netflix's second season of Elite featured "Out Of Touch" by CUT_, "(It Happens) Sometimes" by Jack Back and "Lo Que No Me Dices" by Kimberley Tell.

Listen to the month's top songs below, powered by Tunefind & Nielsen Music.