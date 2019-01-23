Sundance Hot List: 12 Market Titles Set to Heat Up the Fest

If ever there was a market susceptible to hype, it's Sundance. After all, Hollywood buyers have all trekked to a remote mountain location to find the next hidden gem that will either turn a profit in theaters or earn some Oscar love a year later (or, ideally, both). But that feat is easier said than done as groupthink often reigns once inside a cramped Eccles Theatre. "You're trying to separate the buzz of what you hear people saying about a film and what your instinct is," says 30West's Tristen Tuckfield.

One market plus for 2019: fewer distractions thanks to the fact that, unlike in previous years, the Oscar nominations and the NFL's conference championship games won't conflict with screenings. In the past, business ground to halt during those six hours of football. "Thankfully, that won't be an issue this year," says UTA's Jim Meenaghan.

Here are twelve films for sale that are sure to generate buzz: