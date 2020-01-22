Sundance Hot List: 12 Market Titles Set to Heat Up the Fest

Will Sundance 2020, which starts Jan. 23, offer a repeat of last year's explosive market when a record four films sold for more than $13 million apiece, totaling $56 million? Probably not, given that those four — New Line's Blinded by the Light and Amazon's Late Night, The Report and Brittany Runs a Marathon — earned a combined $47 million at the box office. So a market correction could be in order. While some active buyers in recent years have retreated from the distribution space (like Annapurna), others may be picking up the slack (HBO Max, Apple and even Disney+). Subtitled fare could be the next hot sales subgenre in Park City, with ICM Partners' Jessica Lacy noting, "With the success of Parasite and The Farewell, I am hopeful distributors will be willing to take a chance on international films." And no one is counting out Amazon considering that the streaming giant views its three mega-spends as a success, telling THR that they became three of the five best-performing original movies of all time on Prime Video (a metric the company rarely shares).

On the flip side, many of the most commercial domestic titles already are spoken for, including Downhill (Searchlight) and the Anthony Hopkins awards hopeful The Father (Sony Classics). "Where does that leave companies that have to fill their slates?" asks CAA Media Finance's Maren Olson. "We've seen a slow but progressive trend with indie distributors getting involved earlier in the process." Of the titles still available, these 12 could tempt cautious buyers.