Alpine Yurt Dinners, Anyone? Sundance Veterans Reveal How to Survive That Hectic First Weekend in Park City

Matt Brodlie, Netflix's co-head of indie film, says his escape plan actually involves more screenings — and some bad Mexican food. "I go to the Temple Theatre (a converted synagogue about 4 miles from downtown Park City; 3700 N. Brookside Court) because they show a lot of documentaries," he says. "It's no-pressure viewing for me because my department doesn't buy docs." In addition to being quiet and having a snack bar, it comes with one other distinct benefit for Brodlie: "I can tell my parents I went to temple." When his acquisitions team is between screenings, they always end up at El Chubasco (1890 Bonanza Drive), a Mexican restaurant in a strip mall. "It's fairly crappy Mexican food, but you feel like you got out of Park City for a little while." Despite the lack of glamour, the spot has become popular among the acquisition teams at other companies as well, Brodlie says, adding, "You try to sit far enough away so you can have your own conversation."

