Super Bowl 2020: Watch All the Star-Studded Ads (Updating)
Chris Evans and John Krasinski are lending their talent to Hyundai, Taraji P. Henson and Busy Philipps are making the case for Olay, and Rainn Wilson is getting cheesy for Little Caesars pizza.
Every year it seems like Hollywood stars lend their talent to a series of Super Bowl ads, and 2020 is no exception.
The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs are playing Sunday in the big game, airing live on CBS from Miami's Hard Rock Stadium. Though touchdowns and kickoffs are meant to take center stage — along with an anticipated dual halftime performance from Jennifer Lopez and Shakira — many viewers will tune in for the commercials.
But a string of star-studded ads — which cost millions of dollars to air — have already hit the web ahead of Sunday's telecast. The Super Bowl commercial class of 2020 includes famous faces such as Chris Evans and John Krasinski for Hyundai, Taraji P. Henson and Busy Philipps for Olay, and Rainn Wilson for Little Caesars, among others.
Read on for more about the Super Bowl LIV ads featuring notable names.
Amazon Alexa
Married couple Ellen DeGeneres and Porti de Rossi star in an ad for Amazon, in which they ponder how people got through life without the help of the company's virtual assistant, Alexa. In subsequent scenes, characters from different centuries hilariously depict how people might have performed menial tasks pre-Alexa.
Avocados From Mexico
Getting glam in a dressing room, actress Molly Ringwald helps a friend also get ready — an avocado which she adorns with a tiny sparkling tiara. Looking in the mirror at the bejeweled fruit, she proudly says, "They're going to eat you up."
Cheetos
With the help of MC Hammer, the cheesy snack brand is taking it back to 1989 when the musician's hit "Can't Touch This" took over radio airwaves. In its promo, MC Hammer is seen eating a bag of Cheetos as he sits down at a piano to presumably write a song. But once he notices all the orange residue on his fingers, he looks down and says to himself, "Wait, I can’t touch this"— and the rest, as the commercial implies, is history.
Doritos
Dressed in cowboy garb, Sam Elliot speaks in a significant Western drawl as he recites the lyrics to Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus' country-infused hip-hop hit "Old Town Road" to hilariously intimidate fellow patrons at a saloon. A bag of "more cool" Cool Ranch Doritos then finds its way onto the bar counter, teasing its Feb. 20 release in stores. In part two of the commercial, Lil Nas X makes an appearance, riding a horse while blasting his record-breaking single.
Genesis
The high-end motor company employed Chrissy Teigen and John Legend for their series of ads that tout the line, "Old luxury gets a wake-up call," and sees the power couple oozing charm and relatability as they stumble their way through a decadent party.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Halftime performer Jennifer Lopez, her fiance Alex Rodriguez, her musical collaborators DJ Khaled and Pitbull and singer-songwriter-actor Steven Van Zandt will appear in a commercial directed by Michael Bay called "The Hype" — which, according to a press release, will see "Lopez on a thrilling pursuit through the world's first Guitar Hotel at the newly expanded Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, encountering a few familiar faces of the above noted stars along the way."
Hyundai
Boston natives John Krasinski, Chris Evans, Rachel Dratch and David "Big Papi" Ortiz show off their best accents for an ad set in Beantown, highlighting Hyundai cars' "Smart Park" (or, as they say, "Smaht Pahk") feature. In a second commercial, Dratch flexes an exaggerated accent yet again as she takes on the role of dialect coach for Ortiz, helping him sound like a true Bostonian.
Olay
Olay is set to launch its #MakeSpaceforWomen campaign on Super Bowl Sunday. The skincare brand will donate $1 to Girls Who Code for every time the hashtag is tweeted. In accompanying NASA-themed promos, Katie Couric, Taraji P. Henson, Lily Singh, Busy Philipps and real-life astronaut Nicole Stott appear.
Little Caesars
The Office star Rainn Wilson is here to introduce the pizza company's latest innovation, which is apparently "better than sliced bread." At least that's what they're calling (spoiler alert) delivery.
Michelob Ultra
Unlikely duo Jimmy Fallon and John Cena team up for an ad for the beer brand in which they become workout buddies. They end an intense series of exercising with guilt-free Michelob.
Mountain Dew Zero Sugar
In an ad for the soda brand, Tracee Ellis Ross and Bryan Cranston star in an epic re-imagination of The Shining where each actor flexes their comedic chops only to say that Mountain Dew's sugar-free edition is just as good as the original, maybe even better?
Pepsi Zero Sugar
In an ad for the soda brand, Missy Elliott and H.E.R team up for a mini music video in which they perform a cover of The Rolling Stones' 1966 hit "Paint It Black." "Everything about this experience — from the music, to the shoot, to the collaboration with an icon like Missy — it was really special," H.E.R. said in a statement. "Pepsi gave us the creative liberty and platform to create this song and the video, it’s an honor and I think people will appreciate how real we tried to be with the final product."
Pop-Tarts
Queer Eye star and avowed Pop-Tarts fan Jonathan Van Ness is looking for something to eat — just not "dry, dull, crusty" pretzels, which is all that's offered at craft services in this Super Bowl promo. Luckily, Pop-Tarts has offered Van Ness a "fix" to his snack dilemma in the form of icing-covered pastries ready to pop in the toaster.
Pringles
The animated duo Rick and Morty, from Adult Swim's irreverent cartoon of the same name, appear in a Pringles commercial in which they introduce the chip company's new "Pickle Rick" snacks.
Sabra Hummus
Real Housewives of New Jersey stars and longtime enemies Teresa Giudice and Caroline Manzo attempt to put their problems behind them as they reunite for a tense encounter over chips and hummus.
SodaStream
TV scientist Bill Nye the Science Guy stars in a commercial for SodaStream about exploring Mars — no, not the planet — a town in Pennsylvania.
Squarespace
In an ad for the web design platform, Winona Ryder returns to the small town she was born and her namesake, Winona, Minnesota.