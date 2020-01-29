Super Bowl 2020: Watch All the Star-Studded Ads (Updating)

Every year it seems like Hollywood stars lend their talent to a series of Super Bowl ads, and 2020 is no exception.

The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs are playing Sunday in the big game, airing live on CBS from Miami's Hard Rock Stadium. Though touchdowns and kickoffs are meant to take center stage — along with an anticipated dual halftime performance from Jennifer Lopez and Shakira — many viewers will tune in for the commercials.

But a string of star-studded ads — which cost millions of dollars to air — have already hit the web ahead of Sunday's telecast. The Super Bowl commercial class of 2020 includes famous faces such as Chris Evans and John Krasinski for Hyundai, Taraji P. Henson and Busy Philipps for Olay, and Rainn Wilson for Little Caesars, among others.

Read on for more about the Super Bowl LIV ads featuring notable names.