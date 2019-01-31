Super Bowl 2019: Watch All the Star-Studded Ads (Updating)
Cardi B and Steve Carell make the case for Pepsi, Sarah Jessica Parker crosses paths with Jeff Bridges, and Zoe Kravitz performs ASMR in this year's lineup of commercials.
Another year, another Super Bowl — and another wide array of star-studded Super Bowl commercials.
The New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams will play head to head in Super Bowl 53, airing live Sunday on CBS from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Although many tune in to watch the kickoffs, touchdowns and all the other action on the field, others tune in for the entertainment that happens beyond the sidelines and in between the action during the big game.
As per tradition, advertisers and companies will feature their commercials, worth millions of dollars, specifically curated and created for Super Bowl Sunday — many of which have already hit the web. This year, Cardi B, Jeff Bridges, Michael Bublé and more will be the celebrity faces for the weekend's most-viewed commercials.
Read more for the star-studded commercials set to air during Super Bowl LIII, which begins at 3:30 p.m. PT. on CBS.
-
Stella Artois
For its Super Bowl commercial, Stella Artois presents the Big Lebowski and Sex in the City crossover no one knew they needed.
The ad kicks off with Sarah Jessica Parker taking a seat at a table, in character as Carrie Bradshaw, and asking for a Stella Artois, as opposed to her usual cosmopolitan, as the recognizable theme from Sex in the City plays. Baffled by Parker's switch in taste, the restaurant staff scrambles to get the actress her drink immediately, haphazardly running into each other and dropping plates of food.
The commercial continues with Jeff Bridges reprising his role as The Dude by donning his Big Lebowski garb — a cozy knit cardigan and big sunglasses. Though confused by the mess left behind by the staff, he continues to the bar. Like Parker, Bridges forgoes his character's beverage of choice, a White Russian, and opts for a Stella Artois instead. Parker compliments Bridges on his choice.
"Well, changing can do you a little good," he responds.
-
Olay
In the first-ever Olay commercial for the Super Bowl, Buffy the Vampire Slayer's Sarah Michelle Gellar returns to her horror roots. Evoking major I Know What You Did Last Summer vibes, the commercial features Gellar performing her skincare routine with Olay products while a masked figure haunts her from afar. Watch the teaser below.
-
Expensify
During the second quarter of the game, expense management application Expensify will share its 30-second commercial featuring 2 Chainz and Adam Scott. The Parks and Rec actor plays a finance representative hoping to get receipts for all expenses in the rapper's luxurious music video. 2 Chainz tells the administrator not to worry because Expensify will handle his finances and reimbursements.
This is not only Expensify’s first Super Bowl ad, but its first TV ad ever; it also marks the company's first national marketing campaign in its 10 years of existence.
In addition, this is the first Super Bowl ad you can expense, according to the company. The commercial during the game will feature a "receipt" for 2 Chainz’s ice car featured in the spot. Viewers can download the Expensify app, take a photo of the receip,t and get entered to win the cash value of the ice car, which is more $200,000.
-
Pepsi
Taking place in a restaurant, the commercial features Cardi B, Steve Carell and Lil' Jon helping find the answer to the question that servers often finding themselves asking when a diner asks for a Coke: "Is Pepsi OK?"
"Are puppies OK? Is a shooting star OK? Is the laughter of a small child OK?" interrogates Carell, before Lil' Jon reinforces his line of thinking.
Not too long after, Cardi B storms into the restaurant saying her signature "okur" as her song "I Like It" plays upon entrance.
-
Doritos
Chance the Rapper teams up with Backstreet Boys for a hot remix of the latter's '90s classic "I Want it That Way."
Over vibrant scenes of cars racing and dancers breaking it down, Chance raps lyrics about the new spicy Doritos flavor. He then joins the original members of the boy band, who emerge from a cloud of purple smoke, to make for a hot, new take on the song.
-
Planters
In Planter's commercial for the 2019 Super Bowl, one Most Valuable Player meets another MVP: Most Valuable Peanut.
Driving like a nutcase in his Nutmobile, Mr. Peanut rushes through a city and a construction site to save Alex Rodriguez ("A-Rod") from consuming kale chips and offers him a can of mixed nuts.
The commercial also features Charlie Sheen commenting on the mascot's driving skills and poking fun at himself. "And some people think I'm nuts," he says.
-
Michelob
Zoe Kravitz tingles the senses with her ASMR skills.
In the foreground of a lush, tropical scene, the Big Little Lies actress sits at a table topped only with two microphones, a glass bottle of Michelob Ultra and a beer glass. She whispers into microphones, taps her fingernails on the Michelob bottle and pours the beer into the glass. Besides the heightened noises, the rest of the commercial remains silent.
"This beer, so pure, you can taste it," she whispers into one of the microphones.
-
Avocados From Mexico
Donning a black jumpsuit and holding a piece of avocado toast, Kristin Chenoweth trains a couple of canines to sing the "Avocados From Mexico" jingle.
In the teaser, three dogs sit before the Broadway and television star howling to create a cacophonous mess. Before they try again, Chenoweth shows them how it's done, singing the jingle in an operatic manner with high notes.
Taking her instructions, the pets howl once more to produce the same song as before.
"Much better," Chenoweth cheers.
-
Colgate
Luke Wilson gets up close and personal in this Colgate ad.
Confident after using the new and improved toothpaste, the actor has no problem continuing his close talking habits. In the ad, Wilson invades co-worker's personal space while he tells them about the benefits of using the toothpaste.
"Now there's no such thing as too close," he tells a mailman as he's walking backwards through the hallways of an office.
-
M&Ms
In the teaser for M&Ms' Super Bowl commercial, Christina Applegate feuds and curses a yet-to-be-revealed entity.
The unknown figure plays with the Samantha Who? lead actress by locking and unlocking her car door after returns from a grocery run. When she's not able to open the vehicle, Applegate kicks her car out of frustration, cursing and turning heads of passersby.
-
bubly
In the teaser for the company's full Super Bowl commercial, Bublé and bubly go head to head.
The snippet shows singer Michael Bublé on the floor of a convenience store altering the name of the sparking beverage to match his own with a squeaky permanent marker. He is surrounded by cans he's already marked and by those he will mark.
"Michael ... don't do that," says one of the stores employees. However, the singer continues, disregarding the employee's comment.
-
Amazon
Featuring a truly Hollywood lineup, Amazon's Super Bowl LIII advertisement jests at failed Alexa devices that didn't work according to plan.
Forest Whittaker's podcast-playing toothbrush, adorned with Alexa's glowing, blue ring, fails to perform its function. When Ilana Glazer and Abi Jacobson of Broad City ask their Alexa hot tub to play music, it transforms into a dancing fountain that blows the stars out of the water.
Harrison Ford's Boston Terrier, however, makes the best of its Alexa dog collar.
"Ordering dog food. Ordering dog food," Alexa says as she translates the dog's barks. "Ordering gravy. Ordering sausage."
The commercial also features twin astronauts Mark and Scott Kelly having their own mishaps with the virtual assistant as Queen's "Don't Stop Me Now" plays. At the end of the advertisement, Ford's furry friend's wishes are fulfilled as a delivery man presents multiple bags of dog food.
"I'm not talking to you," the actor says to his dog.