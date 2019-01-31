Super Bowl 2019: Watch All the Star-Studded Ads (Updating)

Another year, another Super Bowl — and another wide array of star-studded Super Bowl commercials.

The New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams will play head to head in Super Bowl 53, airing live Sunday on CBS from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Although many tune in to watch the kickoffs, touchdowns and all the other action on the field, others tune in for the entertainment that happens beyond the sidelines and in between the action during the big game.

As per tradition, advertisers and companies will feature their commercials, worth millions of dollars, specifically curated and created for Super Bowl Sunday — many of which have already hit the web. This year, Cardi B, Jeff Bridges, Michael Bublé and more will be the celebrity faces for the weekend's most-viewed commercials.

Read more for the star-studded commercials set to air during Super Bowl LIII, which begins at 3:30 p.m. PT. on CBS.