Super Bowl: Inside Super Saturday Night's Hottest Events in Atlanta

Who: Rappers Snoop Dogg and Lil Wayne took to the stage in front of guests including Sports Illustrated swimsuit models Danielle Herrington, Kate Bock, Haley Kalil, Hunter McGradey. Also there: Da Brat, Denise Bidot, Diplo, Omari Cooper, Jonathan Cheban, Andi Dorfman, Evander Holyfield, Lil Jon, Miles Jones, Aaron Judge, Eva Marcille, Baker Mayfield, Ibtihaj Muhammad, Aly Raisman, Flo Rida, Shaun Ross, JB Smoove, Lynn Swan, Danny Trejo, Rachel Lindsay, Taboo, Urban Meyer, Will.I.Am and others.

What: Sports Illustrated’s “Saturday Night Lights”

Where: College Football Hall of Fame, 250 Marietta St. NW, 9 p.m.

Inside Dish: Snoop and Wayne headlined the mag's big return to Big Game Weekend. Towards the end of his set, Lil Wayne took off his sunglasses so he could get a good look at what was happening in front of him, which, to him, was proof that the stage was lit and everybody was having the best time. And by everybody, he specifically pointed out that his eyes could see Black Eyed Peas stars Will.I.Am and Taboo who were perched on a box in front of the stage jamming along to every track. To host the killer party, SI teamed up with Talent Resources Sports and Matthew Gavin Enterprises. DJ IRIE and Dallas Austin also performed during the night which saw a silent auction happening in another part of the complex. Also of note was that Wayne ended his set and walked off stage to this mic drop music moment — Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You."