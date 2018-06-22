Sustainable Sparkle: The Latest Luxe, Eco-Friendly Jewelry

London-based designer Stephen Webster recently announced a pair of eco-conscious projects, including a jewelry collab with Swarovski, crafted of Fairtrade gold and lab-created diamonds. But Webster also wanted to call attention to the waste created by the use of plastic straws: In the U.K. alone, 8.5 billion straws are thrown away each year and are among the top-10 items found in beach cleanups. With that in mind, Webster launched “The Last Straw,” a numbered, reusable piece crafted in sterling silver and engraved with the owner’s name. Webster is donating 10 percent of each sale to the Plastic Oceans Foundation; $175, stephenwebster.com.