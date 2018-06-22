Sustainable Sparkle: The Latest Luxe, Eco-Friendly Jewelry
Increasingly, jewelry designers (and at least one watch brand) are spotlighting environmentally responsible and ethical designs. Standout pieces from Baume, VRAM, Wendy Yue, Swarovski, Chopard and more.
Margery Hirschey
Oprah is a fan of Margery Hirschey, a Boulder, Colorado-based jewelry designer who handcrafts many of her pieces in 22-karat or 18-karat recycled gold. Among her latest: these one-of-a-kind earrings featuring 22.32 carats of aquamarines and 35.81 carats of bicolored topaz, set in 22-karat recycled yellow gold; $6,130, margeryhirschey.com.
Pomellato
The newest collection from the Milan-based Pomellato is Nuvola, Italian for “cloud,” with the asymmetrical styling of each piece meant to evoke the idea that no two clouds are alike. Each piece in this special-edition collection is crafted of 18-karat Fairmined rose gold and set with pavéd diamonds. The rings seen here range in price from $8,300 to $39,400, pomellato.com.
VRAM
Los Angeles-based jewelry designer Vram Minassian captured Best Debut for his first-time showing at June’s Couture Jewelry Show, an annual trade fair in Las Vegas. With Alison Brie, Halle Berry and Rashida Jones among those who have worn his designs, Vram – a sculptor before he transitioned into goldsmithing and jewelry design – captured the award for his Echo ring, crafted in recycled 18-karat yellow gold and sterling silver and embellished with 5.74 carats of demantoid garnets (a rare green variety) and 1.52 carats of diamonds; $26,640, at vramjewelry.com.
Holly Dyment
Based in Toronto, Holly Dyment is among the jewelry designers who partner with Gemfields, the world’s largest supplier of responsibly sourced colored gemstones. Dyment’s limited-edition Empress ring features a 5.56-carat Gemfields ruby flanked by white diamonds and set on a double band of 18-karat yellow gold; $6,335, at musexmuse.com.
Spinelli Kilcollin
A favorite of Mandy Moore, Elisabeth Moss and Yara Shahidi, Los Angeles-based Spinelli Kilcollin works with recycled gold and sterling silver for the majority of its designs, while a portion of its sales is donated to the Diamond Development Initiative, a non-profit organization that works to raise the profile and improve conditions of artisanal and small-scale mines around the world. This multi-link Atlantis bracelet is crafted of a mix of 18-karat yellow gold, rose gold, silver and black rhodium-plated silver links, all micro-pavéd with diamonds; $16,000, at spinellikilcollin.com.
Wendy Yue
Hong Kong-based Wendy Yue counts Sarah Jessica Parker and Priyanka Chopra among her fans and looks to nature as a key source of inspiration. Yue’s latest designs include earrings crafted of abandoned birch that’s injected with dyes to create patterns of color within the grain in the wood. These drop earring are topped by dragonflies in tsavorites and white sapphires, set in 18-karat white gold; $2,750, at modaoperandi.com.
Nak Armstrong
These Flora hoop earrings by Austin, Texas-based Nak Armstrong are crafted with Gemfields-sourced emeralds as well as blue and green tourmalines and labradorites, all set in 18-karat recycled yellow gold; $14,300, modaoperandi.com.
Atelier Swarovski
The famed crystal giant creates an ongoing series of accessories collections and collaborations for its Atelier Swarovski group and lately has been shifting into lab-created gemstones and Fairtrade gold for its fine-jewelry pieces. This Azure Blue ring by Atelier Swarovski features Swarovski-created diamonds and created sapphires set in 18-karat Fairtrade gold; price upon request, atelierswarovski.com.
Arman Sarkisyan
Bubbles, gumballs and other spherical designs currently are trending in jewelry; L.A.-based Arman Sarkisyan, who counts Sarah Jessica Parker and Rihanna among his fanbase, recently debuted these earrings, crafted of 18-karat recycled gold embellished with diamonds; $10,300, foxsseattle.com.
Baume
Watches are also venturing into sustainable territory: Richemont, the Swiss luxury group that owns Cartier, IWC, Van Cleef & Arpels and other brands, recently launched Baume, an entry-level watch collection made of sustainable materials, including recycled aluminum for watch cases and cork or linen to craft straps. This Custom Timepiece 35mm Moonphase features day and date dials and moonphase function in a 35mm stainless steel case on a cotton strap that can be interchanged via the use of recycled buttons; $630, baumewatches.com.
Stephen Webster
London-based designer Stephen Webster recently announced a pair of eco-conscious projects, including a jewelry collab with Swarovski, crafted of Fairtrade gold and lab-created diamonds. But Webster also wanted to call attention to the waste created by the use of plastic straws: In the U.K. alone, 8.5 billion straws are thrown away each year and are among the top-10 items found in beach cleanups. With that in mind, Webster launched “The Last Straw,” a numbered, reusable piece crafted in sterling silver and engraved with the owner’s name. Webster is donating 10 percent of each sale to the Plastic Oceans Foundation; $175, stephenwebster.com.
Chopard
In March Chopard announced that, as of this month, 100 percent of the gold used for its jewelry and watches would be certified as ethical, meaning it’s derived from fair-trade mines or via a chain-of-custody standard set by the London-based Responsible Jewelry Council. Among the latest pieces in its Green Carpet Collection, which made its debut at May’s Cannes Film Festival, is this necklace featuring 47.53 carats of diamonds set in 18-karat white Fairmined gold; price upon request, chopard.com.