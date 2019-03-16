Critics’ Picks: The Best of SXSW 2019

Writer-director Karen Maine's entertaining feature debut is an upbeat story about a Catholic school girl’s struggle to make sense of her sexuality. Specifically, it’s a movie about masturbation. Lots and lots of masturbation. But it avoids the low-hanging fruit of gross bodily-function humor and instead offers a fresh, fun look at what solo explorations of sexuality can look like for a girl in the Midwest indoctrinated by limiting ideas about sex. — B.J.

This story first appeared in the March 13 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.