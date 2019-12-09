Beyonce to Taylor Swift: Listen to the Golden Globes' Best Song Nominees

Taylor Swift, Elton John, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and more music artists are ending the decade on a high note as best original song nominees for the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.

Swift is nominated with Andrew Lloyd Webber for "Beautiful Ghosts" from Cats, while John and Bernie Taupin are up for the award with "I'm Gonna Love Me Again" from Rocketman. Knowles-Carter is nominated for the song "Spirit," from The Lion King, alongside Timothy McKenzie and Ilya Salmanzadeh.

Also up for best original song for the annual awards show are Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez's "Into the Unknown," from Frozen 2, and Joshua Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo for their Harriet anthem "Stand Up."

Below, listen to all the numbers up for best original song before the January awards ceremony.

