Beyonce to Taylor Swift: Listen to the Golden Globes' Best Song Nominees
Cynthia Erivo, Elton John and Robert Lopez also received nods for their original songs.
Taylor Swift, Elton John, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and more music artists are ending the decade on a high note as best original song nominees for the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.
Swift is nominated with Andrew Lloyd Webber for "Beautiful Ghosts" from Cats, while John and Bernie Taupin are up for the award with "I'm Gonna Love Me Again" from Rocketman. Knowles-Carter is nominated for the song "Spirit," from The Lion King, alongside Timothy McKenzie and Ilya Salmanzadeh.
Also up for best original song for the annual awards show are Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez's "Into the Unknown," from Frozen 2, and Joshua Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo for their Harriet anthem "Stand Up."
Below, listen to all the numbers up for best original song before the January awards ceremony.
"Beautiful Ghosts"
For the 2020 film adaptation of Cats, Taylor Swift teamed up with Andrew Lloyd Webber to create the haunting ballad "Beautiful Ghosts."
The number will join showtune classics including Lloyd Webber's "Memory" and "The Jellicle Ball" when Cats hits theaters Dec. 20.
Swift stars as Bombalurina alongside Idris Elba, Francesca Hayward, Ian McKellen, Jennifer Hudson, Judi Dench and more.
"I'm Gonna Love Me Again"
The Taron Egerton-led Rocketman brings some of Elton John's most lively numbers to screen, including "Your Song," "Crocodile Rock" and "Tiny Dancer." But also joining John's classic repertoire on the Rocketman soundtrack is the singer's "I'm Gonna Love Me Again."
Co-created by John and Bernie Taupin, "I'm Gonna Love Me Again" is a swinging toe-tapper about self-confidence and perseverance.
"Into the Unknown"
Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez struck gold with the catchy and chart-topping "Let It Go" from 2013's Frozen, but will they do it again for the chilly sequel?
"Into the Unknown," one of Frozen 2's numbers, features Idina Menzel's vocal talent over delicate piano notes and moving strings.
"Spirit"
With the classic hits of the original Lion King paired with the musical talents of Donald Glover, Beyoncé, Billy Eichner and more, the live-action remake of the 1994 animated film was sure to be a harmonious feast for audiences.
On Monday morning, The Lion King received a number of Golden Globe nods, including best original number for Beyoncé, Timothy McKenzie and Ilya Salmanzadeh's "Spirit."
The number features a Swahili chant and a dramatic, uplifting chorus.
"Stand Up"
Cynthia Erivo received not one, but two, Golden Globe nominations on Monday morning. The actress secured a nod for her performance as Harriet Tubman in Kasi Lemmon's Harriet.
Erivo's second nod was not for acting, but rather her performance of the film's original number "Stand Up," alongside Joshuah Brian Campebell.
"That's when I'm gonna stand up take my people with me, together we are going to a brand new home," Erivo sings atop hefty piano chords. "Far across the river, can you hear freedom calling?"