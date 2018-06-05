Ted Danson, Patton Oswalt and 9 Top Comedy Actors Reveal Favorite Scenes

What was your favorite scene from this season and why?

"It has to be somewhere around the humanization of Michael, where he's just realizing more and more that he just loves his human friends and wants to be like them … maybe the railroad track [scene] when he discovers actually his little ruse worked. It's such a wonderful part because you get to bounce around so much. The first year I would watch and think, 'Oh, Lord, either I'm doing the job or I'm really, really bad,' because Michael was kind of one-note. You never got to see him independent of anybody else because if you did, then that would have given the secret away: He would be twirling his mustache.

So to only play a one-note, Willy Wonka kind of character was scary, and then once he flipped, you got to see behind the curtain, you got to see what was really going on — and that's the kind of comedy that I was more used to. The second year was like candy. It was just delicious, all the different things I got to play."