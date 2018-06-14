Teen Choice Awards: 'Black Panther,' 'Riverdale,' Childish Gambino Among First Group of Nominees

1:37 PM 6/14/2018

by Omar Sanchez

The awards will air live Aug. 12 on Fox.

'Black Panther'
'Black Panther'
Photofest

Avengers: Infinity War, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Daisy Ridley and Cardi B are among the first wave of nominees announced for the 2018 Teen Choice Awards. 

Avengers tops the list for most nominations with seven, followed by Black Panther and Star Wars: The Last Jedi with six apiece and The Greatest Showman, A Wrinkle in Time and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle with five each.

In the TV categories, Riverdale and Shadow Hunters: The Immortal Instruments lead with five noms apiece, followed by Stranger Things and The Flash, each with four.

Among other notable nominees are Childish Gambino for his platinum-certified "This Is America," which is up for choice song by a male artist. The song was released in early May and immediately made waves on social media for its music video and message. The music video is currently sitting at nearly 300 million views on YouTube. This marks the song's first award nomination.

Other music arists nominated for Teen Choice Awards include Cardi B. With her new album Invasion of Privacy, the rapper is up for choice female artist, choice R&B/hip-hop artist and choice collaboration. Drake, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift also have three nominations each.

Daisy Ridley and Bella Thorne are could win two awards with different performances. For example, Ridley starred in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, a role that has her in the running for choice fantasy movie actress. She also starred in Murder on the Orient Express, which got her a nod for choice drama movie actress. Thorne is up for choice drama movie actress with Midnight Sun and choice drama TV actress with Famous in Love.

People can vote for their favorites now on TeenChoice.com and Twitter. The voting will run until Tuesday, June 19, at 9 a.m. PT. 

It will all culminate in an awards ceremony that will air live from the Forum in Los Angeles on Fox on Sunday, Aug. 12, starting at 8 p.m. ET, with a tape delay on the west coast. 

A list of nominees announced so far follows.

  • Choice Action Movie

    Avengers: Infinity War

    Justice League

    Maze Runner: The Death Cure

    Pacific Rim: Uprising

    Tomb Raider

  • Choice Action Movie Actor

    Chris Evans – Avengers: Infinity War

    Dylan O’Brien – Maze Runner: The Death Cure

    Henry Cavill – Justice League

    John Boyega – Pacific Rim: Uprising

    Robert Downey Jr. – Avengers: Infinity War

    Tom Holland – Avengers: Infinity War

  • Choice Action Movie Actress

    Alicia Vikander – Tomb Raider

    Amy Adams – Justice League

    Elizabeth Olsen – Avengers: Infinity War

    Gal Gadot – Justice League

    Scarlett Johansson – Avengers: Infinity War

    Zoe Saldana – Avengers: Infinity War

  • Choice Sci-FI Movie

    Black Panther

    Blade Runner 2049

    Rampage

    Ready Player One

    Thor: Ragnarok

  • Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor

    Chadwick Boseman – Black Panther

    Chris Hemsworth – Thor: Ragnarok

    Dwayne Johnson – Rampage

    Mark Ruffalo – Thor: Ragnarok

    Ryan Gosling – Blade Runner 2049

    Tye Sheridan – Ready Player One

  • Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress

    Danai Gurira – Black Panther

    Letitia Wright – Black Panther

    Lupita Nyong’o – Black Panther

    Naomie Harris – Rampage

    Olivia Cooke – Ready Player One

    Tessa Thompson – Thor: Ragnarok

  • Choice Fantasy Movie

    A Wrinkle in Time

    Coco

    Peter Rabbit

    Star Wars: The Last Jedi

  • Choice Fantasy Movie Actor

    Anthony Gonzalez – Coco

    Gael García Bernal – Coco

    James Corden – Peter Rabbit

    John Boyega – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

    Mark Hamill – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

    Oscar Isaac – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

  • Choice Fantasy Movie Actress

    Carrie Fisher – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

    Daisy Ridley – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

    Mindy Kaling – A Wrinkle in Time

    Oprah Winfrey – A Wrinkle in Time

    Reese Witherspoon – A Wrinkle in Time

    Storm Reid – A Wrinkle in Time

  • Choice Drama Movie

    A Quiet Place

    Midnight Sun

    Murder on the Orient Express

    The Greatest Showman

    Truth or Dare

    Wonder

     

  • Choce Drama Movie Actor

    Hugh Jackman – The Greatest Showman

    Jacob Tremblay – Wonder

    Leslie Odom Jr. – Murder on the Orient Express

    Patrick Schwarzenegger – Midnight Sun

    Timothée Chalamet – Lady Bird

    Zac Efron – The Greatest Showman

  • Choice Drama Movie Actress

    Bella Thorne – Midnight Sun

    Daisy Ridley – Murder on the Orient Express

    Julia Roberts – Wonder

    Lucy Hale – Truth or Dare

    Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird

    Zendaya – The Greatest Showman

  • Choice Comedy Movie

    Daddy’s Home 2

    I Feel Pretty

    Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

    Love, Simon

    Overboard

    Pitch Perfect 3

  • Choice Comedy Movie Actor

    Dwayne Johnson – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

    Eugenio Derbez – Overboard

    Jack Black – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

    Kevin Hart – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

    Mark Wahlberg – Daddy’s Home 2

    Will Ferrell – Daddy’s Home 2

  • Choice Comedy Movie Actress

    Amy Schumer – I Feel Pretty

    Anna Faris – Overboard

    Anna Kendrick – Pitch Perfect 3

    Hailee Steinfeld – Pitch Perfect 3

    Karen Gillan – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

    Rebel Wilson – Pitch Perfect 3

  • Choice Drama TV Show

    Empire

    Famous in Love

    Riverdale

    Star

    The Fosters

    This is Us

     

  • Choie Drama TV Actor

    Cole Sprouse – Riverdale

    Freddie Highmore – The Good Doctor

    Jesse Williams – Grey's Anatomy

    Jussie Smollett – Empire

    K.J. Apa – Riverdale

    Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

     

  • Choice Drama TV Actress

    Bella Thorne – Famous in Love

    Camila Mendes – Riverdale

    Chrissy Metz – This Is Us

    Lili Reinhart – Riverdale

    Maia Mitchell – The Fosters

    Ryan Destiny – Star

  • Choice Fantasy TV Show

    iZombie

    Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

    Stranger Things

    Supernatural

    The 100

    The Originals

  • Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor

    Bob Morley – The 100

    Dominic Sherwood – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

    Finn Wolfhard – Stranger Things

    Gaten Matarazzo – Stranger Things

    Joseph Morgan – The Originals

    Matthew Daddario – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

  • Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress

    Eliza Taylor – The 100

    Emeraude Toubia – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

    Katherine McNamara – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

    Lana Parrilla – Once Upon a Time

    Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

    Rose McIver – iZombie

     

  • Choice Action TV Show

    Arrow

    Gotham

    Lethal Weapon

    Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

    Supergirl

    The Flash

  • Choice Action TV Actor

    Chris Wood – Supergirl

    Damon Wayans – Lethal Weapon

    David Mazouz – Gotham

    Grant Gustin – The Flash

    Lucas Till – MacGyver

    Stephen Amell – Arrow

  • Choice Action TV Actress

    Caity Lotz – DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

    Candice Patton – The Flash

    Chloe Bennet – Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

    Danielle Panabaker – The Flash

    Emily Bett Rickards – Arrow

    Melissa Benoist – Supergirl

  • Choice Comedy TV Show

    Black-ish

    Fuller House

    Jane the Virgin

    Modern Family

    The Big Bang Theory

    The Good Place

  • Choice Comedy TV Actor

    Andy Samberg – Brooklyn Nine-Nine

    Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

    Elias Harger – Fuller House

    Hudson Yang – Fresh Off the Boat

    Jaime Camil – Jane the Virgin

    Rico Rodriguez – Modern Family

  • Choice Comedy TV Actress

    America Ferrera – Superstore

    Candace Cameron Bure – Fuller House

    Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin

    Kristen Bell – The Good Place

    Sarah Hyland – Modern Family

    Yara Shahidi – Black-ish, Grown-ish

     

  • Choice Animated TV Show

    Bob’s Burgers

    Family Guy

    Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir

    Rick and Morty

    Steven Universe

    The Simpsons

  • Choice Reality TV Show

    Keeping Up with the Kardashians

    Lip Sync Battle

    MasterChef Junior

    The Four: Battle for Stardom

    The Voice

    Total Divas

  • Choice Throwback TV Show

    Dawson’s Creek

    Friends

    Gossip Girl

    One Tree Hill

    That ’70s Show

    The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

     

  • Choice TV Personality

    Chrissy Teigen – Lip Sync Battle

    Derek Hough – World of Dance

    DJ Khaled – The Four: Battle for Stardom

    Hailey Baldwin – Drop the Mic

    Kelly Clarkson – The Voice

    Meghan Trainor – The Four: Battle for Stardom

     

  • Choice Male Artist

    Bruno Mars

    Drake

    Ed Sheeran

    Louis Tomlinson

    Niall Horan

    Shawn Mendes

  • Choice Female Artist

    Ariana Grande

    Camila Cabello

    Cardi B

    Demi Lovato

    Dua Lipa 

    Taylor Swift

  • Choice Music Group

    5 Seconds of Summer

    Fifth Harmony

    Florida Georgia Line

    Maroon 5

    Migos

    Why Don’t We

  • Choice Country Artist

    Blake Shelton

    Carrie Underwood

    Kane Brown

    Kelsea Ballerini 

    Maren Morris

    Thomas Rhett

  • Choice Electronic/Dance Artist

    Calvin Harris

    Marshmello

    Martin Garrix 

    Steve Aoki

    The Chainsmokers

    Zedd

  • Choice Latin Artist

    Becky G

    CNCO

    Daddy Yankee

    J Balvin

    Luis Fonsi

    Maluma

  • Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist

    Cardi B

    Childish Gambino

    Drake

    Khalid

    Nicki Minaj

    Post Malone

  • Choice Rock Artist

    Imagine Dragons

    Panic! At the Disco

    Paramore

    Portugal. The Man

    twenty one pilots

    X Ambassadors

  • Choice Song: Female Artist

    Ariana Grande – "No Tears Left To Cry"

    Camila Cabello (feat. Young Thug) – "Havana"

    Demi Lovato – "Sorry Not Sorry"

    Dua Lipa – "New Rules"

    Halsey – "Bad at Love"

    Taylor Swift – "Look What You Made Me Do"

  • Choice Song: Male Artist

    Charlie Puth – "Attention"

    Childish Gambino – "This Is America"

    Drake – "God's Plan"

    Ed Sheeran – "Perfect"

    Justin Timberlake (feat. Chris Stapleton) – "Say Something" 

    Kendrick Lamar (feat. Zacari) – "Love."

  • Choice Song: Group

    5 Seconds of Summer – "Youngblood"

    Imagine Dragons – "Whatever It Takes"

    Maroon 5 – "Wait"

    Panic! At the Disco – "Say Amen (Saturday Night)"

    Portugal. The Man – "Feel It Still"

    Why Don’t We – "Trust Fund Baby"

  • Choice Collaboration

    Bebe Rexha (feat. Florida Georgia Line) – "Meant to Be"

    Bruno Mars (feat. Cardi B) – "Finesse (Remix)"

    Taylor Swift (feat. Ed Sheeran & Future) – "End Game"

    The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar – "Pray for Me" (Black Panther soundtrack) 

    Zac Efron & Zendaya – "Rewrite the Stars" (The Greatest Showman soundtrack)

    Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey – "The Middle"

  • Choic Comedian

    Ellen DeGeneres

    James Corden

    Jimmy Fallon

    Kevin Hart

    Lilly Singh

    The Dolan Twins

     

  • Choice Male Athlete

    Adam Rippon

    J.J. Watt

    LeBron James

    Red Gerard

    Shaun White

    Stephen Curry

     

  • Choice Female Athlete

    Chloe Kim

    Lindsey Vonn

    Mikaela Shiffrin

    Mirai Nagasu

    Serena Williams

    U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team

comments powered by Disqus