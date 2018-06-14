Teen Choice Awards: 'Black Panther,' 'Riverdale,' Childish Gambino Among First Group of Nominees

Avengers: Infinity War, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Daisy Ridley and Cardi B are among the first wave of nominees announced for the 2018 Teen Choice Awards.

Avengers tops the list for most nominations with seven, followed by Black Panther and Star Wars: The Last Jedi with six apiece and The Greatest Showman, A Wrinkle in Time and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle with five each.

In the TV categories, Riverdale and Shadow Hunters: The Immortal Instruments lead with five noms apiece, followed by Stranger Things and The Flash, each with four.

Among other notable nominees are Childish Gambino for his platinum-certified "This Is America," which is up for choice song by a male artist. The song was released in early May and immediately made waves on social media for its music video and message. The music video is currently sitting at nearly 300 million views on YouTube. This marks the song's first award nomination.

Other music arists nominated for Teen Choice Awards include Cardi B. With her new album Invasion of Privacy, the rapper is up for choice female artist, choice R&B/hip-hop artist and choice collaboration. Drake, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift also have three nominations each.

Daisy Ridley and Bella Thorne are could win two awards with different performances. For example, Ridley starred in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, a role that has her in the running for choice fantasy movie actress. She also starred in Murder on the Orient Express, which got her a nod for choice drama movie actress. Thorne is up for choice drama movie actress with Midnight Sun and choice drama TV actress with Famous in Love.

People can vote for their favorites now on TeenChoice.com and Twitter. The voting will run until Tuesday, June 19, at 9 a.m. PT.

It will all culminate in an awards ceremony that will air live from the Forum in Los Angeles on Fox on Sunday, Aug. 12, starting at 8 p.m. ET, with a tape delay on the west coast.

A list of nominees announced so far follows.