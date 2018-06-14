Teen Choice Awards: 'Black Panther,' 'Riverdale,' Childish Gambino Among First Group of Nominees
The awards will air live Aug. 12 on Fox.
Avengers: Infinity War, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Daisy Ridley and Cardi B are among the first wave of nominees announced for the 2018 Teen Choice Awards.
Avengers tops the list for most nominations with seven, followed by Black Panther and Star Wars: The Last Jedi with six apiece and The Greatest Showman, A Wrinkle in Time and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle with five each.
In the TV categories, Riverdale and Shadow Hunters: The Immortal Instruments lead with five noms apiece, followed by Stranger Things and The Flash, each with four.
Among other notable nominees are Childish Gambino for his platinum-certified "This Is America," which is up for choice song by a male artist. The song was released in early May and immediately made waves on social media for its music video and message. The music video is currently sitting at nearly 300 million views on YouTube. This marks the song's first award nomination.
Other music arists nominated for Teen Choice Awards include Cardi B. With her new album Invasion of Privacy, the rapper is up for choice female artist, choice R&B/hip-hop artist and choice collaboration. Drake, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift also have three nominations each.
Daisy Ridley and Bella Thorne are could win two awards with different performances. For example, Ridley starred in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, a role that has her in the running for choice fantasy movie actress. She also starred in Murder on the Orient Express, which got her a nod for choice drama movie actress. Thorne is up for choice drama movie actress with Midnight Sun and choice drama TV actress with Famous in Love.
People can vote for their favorites now on TeenChoice.com and Twitter. The voting will run until Tuesday, June 19, at 9 a.m. PT.
It will all culminate in an awards ceremony that will air live from the Forum in Los Angeles on Fox on Sunday, Aug. 12, starting at 8 p.m. ET, with a tape delay on the west coast.
A list of nominees announced so far follows.
-
Choice Action Movie
Avengers: Infinity War
Justice League
Maze Runner: The Death Cure
Pacific Rim: Uprising
Tomb Raider
-
Choice Action Movie Actor
Chris Evans – Avengers: Infinity War
Dylan O’Brien – Maze Runner: The Death Cure
Henry Cavill – Justice League
John Boyega – Pacific Rim: Uprising
Robert Downey Jr. – Avengers: Infinity War
Tom Holland – Avengers: Infinity War
-
Choice Action Movie Actress
Alicia Vikander – Tomb Raider
Amy Adams – Justice League
Elizabeth Olsen – Avengers: Infinity War
Gal Gadot – Justice League
Scarlett Johansson – Avengers: Infinity War
Zoe Saldana – Avengers: Infinity War
-
Choice Sci-FI Movie
Black Panther
Blade Runner 2049
Rampage
Ready Player One
Thor: Ragnarok
-
Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor
Chadwick Boseman – Black Panther
Chris Hemsworth – Thor: Ragnarok
Dwayne Johnson – Rampage
Mark Ruffalo – Thor: Ragnarok
Ryan Gosling – Blade Runner 2049
Tye Sheridan – Ready Player One
-
Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress
Danai Gurira – Black Panther
Letitia Wright – Black Panther
Lupita Nyong’o – Black Panther
Naomie Harris – Rampage
Olivia Cooke – Ready Player One
Tessa Thompson – Thor: Ragnarok
-
Choice Fantasy Movie
A Wrinkle in Time
Coco
Peter Rabbit
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
-
Choice Fantasy Movie Actor
Anthony Gonzalez – Coco
Gael García Bernal – Coco
James Corden – Peter Rabbit
John Boyega – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Mark Hamill – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Oscar Isaac – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
-
Choice Fantasy Movie Actress
Carrie Fisher – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Daisy Ridley – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Mindy Kaling – A Wrinkle in Time
Oprah Winfrey – A Wrinkle in Time
Reese Witherspoon – A Wrinkle in Time
Storm Reid – A Wrinkle in Time
-
Choice Drama Movie
A Quiet Place
Midnight Sun
Murder on the Orient Express
The Greatest Showman
Truth or Dare
Wonder
-
Choce Drama Movie Actor
Hugh Jackman – The Greatest Showman
Jacob Tremblay – Wonder
Leslie Odom Jr. – Murder on the Orient Express
Patrick Schwarzenegger – Midnight Sun
Timothée Chalamet – Lady Bird
Zac Efron – The Greatest Showman
-
Choice Drama Movie Actress
Bella Thorne – Midnight Sun
Daisy Ridley – Murder on the Orient Express
Julia Roberts – Wonder
Lucy Hale – Truth or Dare
Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird
Zendaya – The Greatest Showman
-
Choice Comedy Movie
Daddy’s Home 2
I Feel Pretty
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Love, Simon
Overboard
Pitch Perfect 3
-
Choice Comedy Movie Actor
Dwayne Johnson – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Eugenio Derbez – Overboard
Jack Black – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Kevin Hart – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Mark Wahlberg – Daddy’s Home 2
Will Ferrell – Daddy’s Home 2
-
Choice Comedy Movie Actress
Amy Schumer – I Feel Pretty
Anna Faris – Overboard
Anna Kendrick – Pitch Perfect 3
Hailee Steinfeld – Pitch Perfect 3
Karen Gillan – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Rebel Wilson – Pitch Perfect 3
-
Choice Drama TV Show
Empire
Famous in Love
Riverdale
Star
The Fosters
This is Us
-
Choie Drama TV Actor
Cole Sprouse – Riverdale
Freddie Highmore – The Good Doctor
Jesse Williams – Grey's Anatomy
Jussie Smollett – Empire
K.J. Apa – Riverdale
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
-
Choice Drama TV Actress
Bella Thorne – Famous in Love
Camila Mendes – Riverdale
Chrissy Metz – This Is Us
Lili Reinhart – Riverdale
Maia Mitchell – The Fosters
Ryan Destiny – Star
-
Choice Fantasy TV Show
iZombie
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Stranger Things
Supernatural
The 100
The Originals
-
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor
Bob Morley – The 100
Dominic Sherwood – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Finn Wolfhard – Stranger Things
Gaten Matarazzo – Stranger Things
Joseph Morgan – The Originals
Matthew Daddario – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
-
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress
Eliza Taylor – The 100
Emeraude Toubia – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Katherine McNamara – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Lana Parrilla – Once Upon a Time
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
Rose McIver – iZombie
-
Choice Action TV Show
Arrow
Gotham
Lethal Weapon
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Supergirl
The Flash
-
Choice Action TV Actor
Chris Wood – Supergirl
Damon Wayans – Lethal Weapon
David Mazouz – Gotham
Grant Gustin – The Flash
Lucas Till – MacGyver
Stephen Amell – Arrow
-
Choice Action TV Actress
Caity Lotz – DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
Candice Patton – The Flash
Chloe Bennet – Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Danielle Panabaker – The Flash
Emily Bett Rickards – Arrow
Melissa Benoist – Supergirl
-
Choice Comedy TV Show
Black-ish
Fuller House
Jane the Virgin
Modern Family
The Big Bang Theory
The Good Place
-
Choice Comedy TV Actor
Andy Samberg – Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
Elias Harger – Fuller House
Hudson Yang – Fresh Off the Boat
Jaime Camil – Jane the Virgin
Rico Rodriguez – Modern Family
-
Choice Comedy TV Actress
America Ferrera – Superstore
Candace Cameron Bure – Fuller House
Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin
Kristen Bell – The Good Place
Sarah Hyland – Modern Family
Yara Shahidi – Black-ish, Grown-ish
-
Choice Animated TV Show
Bob’s Burgers
Family Guy
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir
Rick and Morty
Steven Universe
The Simpsons
-
Choice Reality TV Show
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Lip Sync Battle
MasterChef Junior
The Four: Battle for Stardom
The Voice
Total Divas
-
Choice Throwback TV Show
Dawson’s Creek
Friends
Gossip Girl
One Tree Hill
That ’70s Show
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
-
Choice TV Personality
Chrissy Teigen – Lip Sync Battle
Derek Hough – World of Dance
DJ Khaled – The Four: Battle for Stardom
Hailey Baldwin – Drop the Mic
Kelly Clarkson – The Voice
Meghan Trainor – The Four: Battle for Stardom
-
Choice Male Artist
Bruno Mars
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Louis Tomlinson
Niall Horan
Shawn Mendes
-
Choice Female Artist
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Demi Lovato
Dua Lipa
Taylor Swift
-
Choice Music Group
5 Seconds of Summer
Fifth Harmony
Florida Georgia Line
Maroon 5
Migos
Why Don’t We
-
Choice Country Artist
Blake Shelton
Carrie Underwood
Kane Brown
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Thomas Rhett
-
Choice Electronic/Dance Artist
Calvin Harris
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
Steve Aoki
The Chainsmokers
Zedd
-
Choice Latin Artist
Becky G
CNCO
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Luis Fonsi
Maluma
-
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
Childish Gambino
Drake
Khalid
Nicki Minaj
Post Malone
-
Choice Rock Artist
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At the Disco
Paramore
Portugal. The Man
twenty one pilots
X Ambassadors
-
Choice Song: Female Artist
Ariana Grande – "No Tears Left To Cry"
Camila Cabello (feat. Young Thug) – "Havana"
Demi Lovato – "Sorry Not Sorry"
Dua Lipa – "New Rules"
Halsey – "Bad at Love"
Taylor Swift – "Look What You Made Me Do"
-
Choice Song: Male Artist
Charlie Puth – "Attention"
Childish Gambino – "This Is America"
Drake – "God's Plan"
Ed Sheeran – "Perfect"
Justin Timberlake (feat. Chris Stapleton) – "Say Something"
Kendrick Lamar (feat. Zacari) – "Love."
-
Choice Song: Group
5 Seconds of Summer – "Youngblood"
Imagine Dragons – "Whatever It Takes"
Maroon 5 – "Wait"
Panic! At the Disco – "Say Amen (Saturday Night)"
Portugal. The Man – "Feel It Still"
Why Don’t We – "Trust Fund Baby"
-
Choice Collaboration
Bebe Rexha (feat. Florida Georgia Line) – "Meant to Be"
Bruno Mars (feat. Cardi B) – "Finesse (Remix)"
Taylor Swift (feat. Ed Sheeran & Future) – "End Game"
The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar – "Pray for Me" (Black Panther soundtrack)
Zac Efron & Zendaya – "Rewrite the Stars" (The Greatest Showman soundtrack)
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey – "The Middle"
-
Choic Comedian
Ellen DeGeneres
James Corden
Jimmy Fallon
Kevin Hart
Lilly Singh
The Dolan Twins
-
Choice Male Athlete
Adam Rippon
J.J. Watt
LeBron James
Red Gerard
Shaun White
Stephen Curry
-
Choice Female Athlete
Chloe Kim
Lindsey Vonn
Mikaela Shiffrin
Mirai Nagasu
Serena Williams
U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team