Teen Choice Awards: 'Avengers: Endgame,' 'Crazy Rich Asians' and 'Riverdale' Among Nominees
The first wave of nominees for the awards show, which will air live Aug. 11 on Fox, were unveiled Wednesday.
Members of the Avengers assemble as fellow nominees for the 2019 Teen Choice Awards. Brie Larson, Scarlet Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Paul Rudd and more from the super-hero franchise are some of the Marvel stars who might walk away with the award show's signature surfboards. in August
Avengers: Endgame tops the first wave of nominations with nine noms in categories, including choice action movie, choice action actress and choice movie villain.
The live-action Aladdin from Guy Ritchie trails behind the record-breaking superhero flick with five nominations a piece.
Also leading the film nominations are Crazy Rich Asians and Aquaman, with four mentions each.
For television nods, Riverdale, The Flash and Shadowhunters take the lead with five mentions each.
Lil Nas X, whose chart-topping hit "Old Town Road" features Billy Ray Cyrus, is up for five wins in the music categories, including choice male artist and choice breakout artist. The musician's number brought about discussions on genre definition when Billboard removed the song from its Hot Country Songs chart after it debuted at No. 19. Following the controversy and the number's rising popularity, Cyrus joined the Lil Nas X for the "Old Town Road" remix.
Also up for multiple wins in the music categories are Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish and BLACKPINK.
Fans can vote for their favorites starting Wednesday on TeenChoice.VoteNow.tv or Twitter.
On Sunday, Aug. 11, fans can see if their votes were enough to help their faves take home a win from the Hermosa Beach ceremony starting at 8 p.m. ET. The show's host(s), presenters, presenters and more nominees will be announced soon.
A list of nominees announced so far follows.
-
Choice Action MovieAnt-Man and the WaspAvengers: EndgameBumblebeeCaptain MarvelMen in Black: InternationalSpider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
-
Choice Action Movie ActorChris Evans – Avengers: EndgameChris Hemsworth – Avengers: Endgame, Men in Black: InternationalJohn Cena – BumblebeePaul Rudd – Ant-Man and the Wasp, Avengers: EndgameRobert Downey Jr. – Avengers: EndgameSamuel L. Jackson – Captain Marvel
-
Choice Action Movie ActressBrie Larson – Captain Marvel, Avengers: EndgameEvangeline Lilly – Ant-Man and the WaspHailee Steinfeld – BumblebeeScarlett Johansson – Avengers: EndgameTessa Thompson – Men in Black: InternationalZoe Saldana – Avengers: Endgame
-
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy MovieAladdinAquamanDark PhoenixFantastic Beasts: The Crimes of GrindelwaldMary Poppins ReturnsShazam!
-
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie ActorJames McAvoy – Dark PhoenixJason Momoa – AquamanLin-Manuel Miranda – Mary Poppins ReturnsMena Massoud – AladdinWill Smith – AladdinZachary Levi – Shazam!
-
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie ActressAmber Heard – AquamanEmily Blunt – Mary Poppins ReturnsKatherine Waterston – Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of GrindelwaldKeira Knightley – The Nutcracker and the Four RealmsNaomi Scott – AladdinSophie Turner – Dark Phoenix
-
Choice Drama MovieAfterBohemian RhapsodyBreakthroughFive Feet ApartThe Hate U GiveTo All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
-
Choice Drama Movie ActorBradley Cooper – A Star Is BornCole Sprouse – Five Feet ApartHero Fiennes Tiffin – AfterNoah Centineo – To All the Boys I’ve Loved BeforeRami Malek – Bohemian RhapsodyTaron Egerton – Rocketman
-
Choice Drama Movie ActressAmandla Stenberg – The Hate U GiveChrissy Metz – BreakthroughHaley Lu Richardson – Five Feet ApartJosephine Langford – AfterLady Gaga – A Star Is BornLana Condor – To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
-
Choice Comedy MovieCrazy Rich AsiansInstant FamilyIsn’t It RomanticLittlePokémon Detective PikachuThe Perfect Date
-
Choice Comedy Movie ActorHenry Golding – Crazy Rich AsiansKevin Hart – Night SchoolLiam Hemsworth – Isn’t It RomanticMark Wahlberg – Instant FamilyNoah Centineo – The Perfect DateRyan Reynolds – Pokémon Detective Pikachu
-
Choice Comedy Movie ActressAwkwafina – Crazy Rich AsiansConstance Wu – Crazy Rich AsiansLaura Marano – The Perfect DateMarsai Martin – LittleRebel Wilson – Isn’t It RomanticTiffany Haddish – Night School
-
Choice Movie VillainJohnny Depp – Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of GrindelwaldJosh Brolin – Avengers: EndgameJude Law – Captain MarvelMark Strong – Shazam!Marwan Kenzari – AladdinPatrick Wilson – Aquaman
-
Choice Drama TV ShowGood TroubleMarvel’s RunawaysPretty Little Liars: The PerfectionistsRiverdaleStarThe Resident
-
Choice Drama TV ActorAdam Huber – DynastyCole Sprouse – RiverdaleJustin Hartley – This Is UsK.J. Apa – RiverdaleOliver Stark – 9-1-1Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
-
Choice Drama TV ActressCamila Mendes – RiverdaleCierra Ramirez – Good TroubleLili Reinhart – RiverdaleMaia Mitchell – Good TroubleRyan Destiny – StarSofia Carson – Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists
-
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV ShowCharmedChilling Adventures of SabrinaLegaciesShadowhuntersSupernaturalThe 100
-
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV ActorAubrey Joseph – Marvel’s Cloak & DaggerBob Morley – The 100Dominic Sherwood – ShadowhuntersHarry Shum Jr. – ShadowhuntersJared Padalecki – SupernaturalRoss Lynch – Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
-
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV ActressDanielle Rose Russell – LegaciesEllen Page – The Umbrella AcademyKatherine McNamara – ShadowhuntersKiernan Shipka – Chilling Adventures of SabrinaMelonie Diaz – CharmedOlivia Holt – Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger
-
Choice Action TV ShowArrowDC’s Legends of TomorrowGothamMacGyverSupergirlThe Flash
-
Choice Action TV ActorBen McKenzie – GothamBrandon Routh – DC’s Legends of TomorrowBrenton Thwaites – TitansGrant Gustin – The FlashLucas Till – MacGyverStephen Amell – Arrow
-
Choice Action TV ActressCandice Patton – The FlashDanielle Panabaker – The FlashEmily Bett Rickards – ArrowGabrielle Union – L.A.’s FinestJessica Alba – L.A.’s FinestMelissa Benoist – Supergirl
-
Choice Comedy TV Showblack-ishBrooklyn Nine-NineFuller HouseJane the VirginOne Day at a TimeThe Big Bang Theory
-
Choice Comedy TV ActorAndy Samberg – Brooklyn Nine-NineAnthony Anderson – black-ishDaniel Radcliffe – Miracle WorkersJaime Camil – Jane the VirginJim Parsons – The Big Bang TheoryMarcel Ruiz – One Day at a Time
-
Choice Comedy TV ActressCandace Cameron Bure – Fuller HouseGina Rodriguez – Jane the VirginKaley Cuoco – The Big Bang TheoryNina Dobrev – FamSarah Hyland – Modern FamilyYara Shahidi – black-ish
-
Choice TV VillainAdam Scott – The Good PlaceCameron Monaghan – GothamJon Cryer – SupergirlLuke Baines – ShadowhuntersSarah Carter – The FlashSea Shimooka – Arrow
-
Choice Reality TV ShowAmerica’s Got TalentKeeping Up with the KardashiansLip Sync BattleQueer EyeThe Masked SingerThe Voice
-
Choice Throwback TV ShowAll ThatBeverly Hills, 90210FriendsMoeshaThe Fresh Prince of Bel-AirThe Office
-
Choice Male ArtistEd SheeranKhalidLil Nas XPost MaloneShawn Mendes
-
Choice Female ArtistAriana GrandeBillie EilishCardi BHalseyLauren JaureguiTaylor Swift
-
Choice Music Group5 Seconds of SummerJonas BrothersPanic! At The DiscoPRETTYMUCHThe ChainsmokersWhy Don’t We
-
Choice Country ArtistBrett YoungDan + ShayKacey MusgravesKane BrownKelsea BalleriniThomas Rhett
-
Choice Latin ArtistBad BunnyBecky G.CNCODaddy YankeeJ BalvinMaluma
-
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop ArtistCardi BDrakeNicki MinajNormaniPost MaloneTravis Scott
-
Choice Rock ArtistAJRCage the ElephantImagine DragonslovelythebandPanic! At The Discotwenty one pilots
-
Choice Song: Female ArtistAriana Grande – "7 rings"Billie Eilish – "bad guy"Lauren Jauregui – "Expectations"Taylor Swift (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco) – "ME!"Katy Perry – "Never Really Over"Halsey – "Nightmare"
-
Choice Song: Male ArtistKhalid – “Better”Shawn Mendes – “If I Can’t Have You”Lil Nas X – “Old Town Road”Travis Scott – “SICKO MODE”Louis Tomlinson – “Two of Us”Post Malone – “Wow.”
-
Choice Song: GroupImagine Dragons – “Bad Liar”BLACKPINK – “DDU-DU DDU-DU”5 Seconds of Summer – “Easier”Panic! At The Disco – “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”Why Don’t We – “8 Letters”
-
Choice Pop SongSam Smith & Normani – “Dancing With A Stranger”Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”Taylor Swift (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco) – “ME!”Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”Ava Max – “Sweet but Psycho”Ariana Grande – “thank u, next”
-
Choice Country SongMaren Morris – “GIRL”Kane Brown – “Good as You”Thomas Rhett – “Look What God Gave Her”Kelsea Ballerini – “Miss Me More”Kacey Musgraves – “Rainbow”Dan + Shay – “Speechless”
-
Choice Electronic/Dance SongZedd & Katy Perry – “365”The Chainsmokers & Bebe Rexha – “Call You Mine”Ellie Goulding, Diplo, & Red Velvet – “Close to Me (Red Velvet Remix)”Mark Ronson (feat. Camila Cabello) – “Find U Again”Marshmello & Bastille – “Happier”The Chainsmokers & 5 Seconds of Summer – “Who Do You Love”
-
Choice Latin SongOzuna, Daddy Yankee & J Balvin (feat. Farruko, Anuel AA) [Remix] – “Baila Baila Baila”ROSALÍA, J Balvin & El Guincho – “Con Altura”Daddy Yankee & Katy Perry – “Con Calma (feat. Snow)”Bad Bunny (feat. Drake) – “MIA”CNCO – “Pretend”Nicky Jam & Ozuna – “Te Robaré”
-
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop SongMeek Mill (feat. Drake) – “Going Bad”Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) – “Old Town Road [Remix]”Mustard & Migos – “Pure Water”Post Malone & Swae Lee – “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”Khalid – “Talk”Post Malone – “Wow.”
-
Choice Rock SongAJR – “100 Bad Days”Panic! At The Disco – “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”Bastille – “Joy”Imagine Dragons – “Natural”Cage The Elephant – “Ready To Let Go”lovelytheband – “These Are My Friends”
-
Choice Breakout ArtistBillie EilishHRVYJuice WRLDLil Nas XLizzoROSALÍA
-
Choice International ArtistBLACKPINKBTSCNCOEXOLittle MixNCT 127
-
Choice CollaborationBTS (feat. Halsey) – “Boy With Luv”Sam Smith & Normani – “Dancing With A Stranger”Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) – “Old Town Road [Remix]”Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”Julia Michaels (feat. Niall Horan) – “What A Time”
-
Choice ShipKatherine McNamara & Dominic Sherwood – “Shadowhunters”Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “A Star Is Born”Lana Condor & Noah Centineo – “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”Laura Marano & Noah Centineo – “The Perfect Date”Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse – “Riverdale”Madelaine Petsch & Vanessa Morgan – “Riverdale”
-
Choice ComedianEllen DeGeneresEthan & Grayson DolanJames CordenKevin HartLilly SinghTiffany Haddish
-
Choice Male AthleteAJ StylesJames HardenLionel MessiPatrick MahomesStephen CurryTiger Woods
-
Choice Female AthleteKatelyn OhashiSerena WilliamsSimone BilesSky BrownThe Bella TwinsTobin Heath