Teen Choice Awards: 'Avengers: Endgame,' 'Crazy Rich Asians' and 'Riverdale' Among Nominees

4:00 PM 6/19/2019

by Alexandra Del Rosario

The first wave of nominees for the awards show, which will air live Aug. 11 on Fox, were unveiled Wednesday.

'Avengers: Endgame'
Members of the Avengers assemble as fellow nominees for the 2019 Teen Choice Awards. Brie Larson, Scarlet Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Paul Rudd and more from the super-hero franchise are some of the Marvel stars who might walk away with the award show's signature surfboards. in August 

Avengers: Endgame tops the first wave of nominations with nine noms in categories, including choice action movie, choice action actress and choice movie villain.

The live-action Aladdin from Guy Ritchie trails behind the record-breaking superhero flick with five nominations a piece. 

Also leading the film nominations are Crazy Rich Asians and Aquaman, with four mentions each. 

For television nods, Riverdale, The Flash and Shadowhunters take the lead with five mentions each. 

Lil Nas X, whose chart-topping hit "Old Town Road" features Billy Ray Cyrus, is up for five wins in the music categories, including choice male artist and choice breakout artist. The musician's number brought about discussions on genre definition when Billboard removed the song from its Hot Country Songs chart after it debuted at No. 19. Following the controversy and the number's rising popularity, Cyrus joined the Lil Nas X for the "Old Town Road" remix. 

Also up for multiple wins in the music categories are Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish and BLACKPINK. 

Fans can vote for their favorites starting Wednesday on TeenChoice.VoteNow.tv or Twitter. 

On Sunday, Aug. 11, fans can see if their votes were enough to help their faves take home a win from the Hermosa Beach ceremony starting at 8 p.m. ET. The show's host(s), presenters, presenters and more nominees will be announced soon. 

A list of nominees announced so far follows.

  • Choice Action Movie

    Ant-Man and the Wasp 
    Avengers: Endgame
    Bumblebee
    Captain Marvel 
    Men in Black: International
    Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
     

  • Choice Action Movie Actor

    Chris Evans – Avengers: Endgame
    Chris Hemsworth – Avengers: Endgame, Men in Black: International
    John Cena – Bumblebee 
    Paul Rudd – Ant-Man and the Wasp, Avengers: Endgame
    Robert Downey Jr. – Avengers: Endgame
    Samuel L. Jackson – Captain Marvel
     

  • Choice Action Movie Actress

    Brie Larson – Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame
    Evangeline Lilly – Ant-Man and the Wasp
    Hailee Steinfeld – Bumblebee
    Scarlett Johansson – Avengers: Endgame
    Tessa Thompson – Men in Black: International
    Zoe Saldana – Avengers: Endgame
     

  • Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie

    Aladdin
    Aquaman
    Dark Phoenix
    Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
    Mary Poppins Returns
    Shazam!
     

  • Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actor

    James McAvoy – Dark Phoenix
    Jason Momoa – Aquaman
    Lin-Manuel Miranda – Mary Poppins Returns
    Mena Massoud – Aladdin
    Will Smith – Aladdin
    Zachary Levi – Shazam!
     

  • Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actress

    Amber Heard – Aquaman
    Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns
    Katherine Waterston – Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
    Keira Knightley – The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
    Naomi Scott – Aladdin
    Sophie Turner – Dark Phoenix
     

  • Choice Drama Movie

    After
    Bohemian Rhapsody
    Breakthrough
    Five Feet Apart
    The Hate U Give
    To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
     

  • Choice Drama Movie Actor

    Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
    Cole Sprouse – Five Feet Apart
    Hero Fiennes Tiffin – After
    Noah Centineo – To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
    Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody
    Taron Egerton – Rocketman
     

  • Choice Drama Movie Actress

    Amandla Stenberg – The Hate U Give
    Chrissy Metz – Breakthrough
    Haley Lu Richardson – Five Feet Apart
    Josephine Langford – After
    Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born
    Lana Condor – To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
     

  • Choice Comedy Movie

    Crazy Rich Asians
    Instant Family
    Isn’t It Romantic
    Little
    Pokémon Detective Pikachu
    The Perfect Date
     

  • Choice Comedy Movie Actor

    Henry Golding – Crazy Rich Asians
    Kevin Hart – Night School
    Liam Hemsworth – Isn’t It Romantic
    Mark Wahlberg – Instant Family
    Noah Centineo – The Perfect Date
    Ryan Reynolds – Pokémon Detective Pikachu
     

  • Choice Comedy Movie Actress

    Awkwafina – Crazy Rich Asians
    Constance Wu – Crazy Rich Asians
    Laura Marano – The Perfect Date
    Marsai Martin – Little
    Rebel Wilson – Isn’t It Romantic
    Tiffany Haddish – Night School
     

  • Choice Movie Villain

    Johnny Depp – Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
    Josh Brolin – Avengers: Endgame
    Jude Law – Captain Marvel
    Mark Strong – Shazam!
    Marwan Kenzari – Aladdin
    Patrick Wilson – Aquaman
     

  • Choice Drama TV Show

    Good Trouble 
    Marvel’s Runaways
    Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists 
    Riverdale
    Star
    The Resident
     

  • Choice Drama TV Actor

    Adam Huber – Dynasty
    Cole Sprouse – Riverdale
    Justin Hartley – This Is Us
    K.J. Apa – Riverdale
    Oliver Stark – 9-1-1
    Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
     

  • Choice Drama TV Actress

    Camila Mendes – Riverdale
    Cierra Ramirez – Good Trouble
    Lili Reinhart – Riverdale
    Maia Mitchell – Good Trouble
    Ryan Destiny – Star
    Sofia Carson – Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists
     

  • Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show

    Charmed
    Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
    Legacies
    Shadowhunters
    Supernatural
    The 100
     

  • Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor

    Aubrey Joseph – Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger
    Bob Morley – The 100
    Dominic Sherwood – Shadowhunters
    Harry Shum Jr. – Shadowhunters
    Jared Padalecki – Supernatural
    Ross Lynch – Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
     

  • Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress

    Danielle Rose Russell – Legacies
    Ellen Page – The Umbrella Academy
    Katherine McNamara – Shadowhunters
    Kiernan Shipka – Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
    Melonie Diaz – Charmed
    Olivia Holt – Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger
     

  • Choice Action TV Show

    Arrow
    DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
    Gotham
    MacGyver
    Supergirl
    The Flash
     

  • Choice Action TV Actor

    Ben McKenzie – Gotham
    Brandon Routh – DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
    Brenton Thwaites – Titans
    Grant Gustin – The Flash
    Lucas Till – MacGyver
    Stephen Amell – Arrow

  • Choice Action TV Actress

    Candice Patton – The Flash
    Danielle Panabaker – The Flash
    Emily Bett Rickards – Arrow
    Gabrielle Union – L.A.’s Finest
    Jessica Alba – L.A.’s Finest
    Melissa Benoist – Supergirl
     

  • Choice Comedy TV Show

    black-ish
    Brooklyn Nine-Nine
    Fuller House
    Jane the Virgin
    One Day at a Time 
    The Big Bang Theory 
     

  • Choice Comedy TV Actor

    Andy Samberg – Brooklyn Nine-Nine
    Anthony Anderson – black-ish
    Daniel Radcliffe – Miracle Workers
    Jaime Camil – Jane the Virgin
    Jim Parsons – The Big Bang Theory
    Marcel Ruiz – One Day at a Time
     

  • Choice Comedy TV Actress

    Candace Cameron Bure – Fuller House
    Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin
    Kaley Cuoco – The Big Bang Theory
    Nina Dobrev – Fam
    Sarah Hyland – Modern Family
    Yara Shahidi – black-ish 
     

  • Choice TV Villain

    Adam Scott – The Good Place
    Cameron Monaghan – Gotham
    Jon Cryer – Supergirl
    Luke Baines – Shadowhunters
    Sarah Carter – The Flash
    Sea Shimooka – Arrow
     

  • Choice Reality TV Show

    America’s Got Talent
    Keeping Up with the Kardashians
    Lip Sync Battle
    Queer Eye
    The Masked Singer
    The Voice
     

  • Choice Throwback TV Show

    All That
    Beverly Hills, 90210
    Friends
    Moesha
    The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
    The Office
     

  • Choice Male Artist

    Ed Sheeran
    Khalid
    Lil Nas X
    Post Malone
    Shawn Mendes
     

  • Choice Female Artist

    Ariana Grande
    Billie Eilish
    Cardi B
    Halsey
    Lauren Jauregui
    Taylor Swift
     

  • Choice Music Group

    5 Seconds of Summer
    Jonas Brothers
    Panic! At The Disco
    PRETTYMUCH
    The Chainsmokers
    Why Don’t We
     

  • Choice Country Artist

    Brett Young
    Dan + Shay
    Kacey Musgraves
    Kane Brown
    Kelsea Ballerini 
    Thomas Rhett
     

  • Choice Latin Artist

    Bad Bunny
    Becky G.
    CNCO
    Daddy Yankee
    J Balvin
    Maluma
     

  • Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist

    Cardi B
    Drake
    Nicki Minaj
    Normani
    Post Malone
    Travis Scott
     

  • Choice Rock Artist

    AJR
    Cage the Elephant
    Imagine Dragons
    lovelytheband
    Panic! At The Disco
    twenty one pilots
     

  • Choice Song: Female Artist

    Ariana Grande – "7 rings"
    Billie Eilish – "bad guy"
    Lauren Jauregui – "Expectations"
    Taylor Swift (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco) – "ME!"
    Katy Perry – "Never Really Over"
    Halsey – "Nightmare"
     

  • Choice Song: Male Artist

    Khalid – “Better”
    Shawn Mendes – “If I Can’t Have You”
    Lil Nas X – “Old Town Road”
    Travis Scott – “SICKO MODE”
    Louis Tomlinson – “Two of Us”
    Post Malone – “Wow.”
     

  • Choice Song: Group

    Imagine Dragons – “Bad Liar”
    BLACKPINK – “DDU-DU DDU-DU”
    5 Seconds of Summer – “Easier”
    Panic! At The Disco – “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”
    Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”
    Why Don’t We – “8 Letters”
     

  • Choice Pop Song

    Sam Smith & Normani – “Dancing With A Stranger”
    Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”
    Taylor Swift (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco) – “ME!”
    Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”
    Ava Max – “Sweet but Psycho”
    Ariana Grande – “thank u, next”
     

  • Choice Country Song

    Maren Morris – “GIRL”
    Kane Brown – “Good as You”
    Thomas Rhett – “Look What God Gave Her”
    Kelsea Ballerini – “Miss Me More”
    Kacey Musgraves – “Rainbow”
    Dan + Shay – “Speechless”
     

  • Choice Electronic/Dance Song

    Zedd & Katy Perry – “365”
    The Chainsmokers & Bebe Rexha – “Call You Mine”
    Ellie Goulding, Diplo, & Red Velvet – “Close to Me (Red Velvet Remix)”
    Mark Ronson (feat. Camila Cabello) – “Find U Again”
    Marshmello & Bastille – “Happier”
    The Chainsmokers & 5 Seconds of Summer – “Who Do You Love”
     

  • Choice Latin Song

    Ozuna, Daddy Yankee & J Balvin (feat. Farruko, Anuel AA) [Remix] – “Baila Baila Baila”
    ROSALÍA, J Balvin & El Guincho – “Con Altura”
    Daddy Yankee & Katy Perry – “Con Calma (feat. Snow)”
    Bad Bunny (feat. Drake) – “MIA”
    CNCO – “Pretend”
    Nicky Jam & Ozuna – “Te Robaré”
     

  • Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song

    Meek Mill (feat. Drake) – “Going Bad”
    Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) – “Old Town Road [Remix]”
    Mustard & Migos – “Pure Water”
    Post Malone & Swae Lee – “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
    Khalid – “Talk”
    Post Malone – “Wow.”
     

  • Choice Rock Song

    AJR – “100 Bad Days”
    Panic! At The Disco – “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”
    Bastille – “Joy”
    Imagine Dragons – “Natural”
    Cage The Elephant – “Ready To Let Go”
    lovelytheband – “These Are My Friends”
     

  • Choice Breakout Artist

    Billie Eilish
    HRVY
    Juice WRLD
    Lil Nas X
    Lizzo
    ROSALÍA
     

  • Choice International Artist

    BLACKPINK
    BTS
    CNCO
    EXO
    Little Mix
    NCT 127
     

  • Choice Collaboration

    BTS (feat. Halsey) – “Boy With Luv”
    Sam Smith & Normani – “Dancing With A Stranger”
    Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”
    Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) – “Old Town Road [Remix]”
    Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”
    Julia Michaels (feat. Niall Horan) – “What A Time”
     

  • Choice Ship

    Katherine McNamara & Dominic Sherwood – “Shadowhunters”
    Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “A Star Is Born”
    Lana Condor & Noah Centineo – “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”
    Laura Marano & Noah Centineo – “The Perfect Date”
    Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse – “Riverdale”
    Madelaine Petsch & Vanessa Morgan – “Riverdale”
     

  • Choice Comedian

    Ellen DeGeneres
    Ethan & Grayson Dolan
    James Corden
    Kevin Hart
    Lilly Singh
    Tiffany Haddish
     

  • Choice Male Athlete

    AJ Styles 
    James Harden 
    Lionel Messi 
    Patrick Mahomes 
    Stephen Curry
    Tiger Woods
     

  • Choice Female Athlete

    Katelyn Ohashi 
    Serena Williams 
    Simone Biles 
    Sky Brown 
    The Bella Twins 
    Tobin Heath
     