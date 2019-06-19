Teen Choice Awards: 'Avengers: Endgame,' 'Crazy Rich Asians' and 'Riverdale' Among Nominees

Members of the Avengers assemble as fellow nominees for the 2019 Teen Choice Awards. Brie Larson, Scarlet Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Paul Rudd and more from the super-hero franchise are some of the Marvel stars who might walk away with the award show's signature surfboards. in August

Avengers: Endgame tops the first wave of nominations with nine noms in categories, including choice action movie, choice action actress and choice movie villain.

The live-action Aladdin from Guy Ritchie trails behind the record-breaking superhero flick with five nominations a piece.

Also leading the film nominations are Crazy Rich Asians and Aquaman, with four mentions each.

For television nods, Riverdale, The Flash and Shadowhunters take the lead with five mentions each.

Lil Nas X, whose chart-topping hit "Old Town Road" features Billy Ray Cyrus, is up for five wins in the music categories, including choice male artist and choice breakout artist. The musician's number brought about discussions on genre definition when Billboard removed the song from its Hot Country Songs chart after it debuted at No. 19. Following the controversy and the number's rising popularity, Cyrus joined the Lil Nas X for the "Old Town Road" remix.

Also up for multiple wins in the music categories are Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish and BLACKPINK.

Fans can vote for their favorites starting Wednesday on TeenChoice.VoteNow.tv or Twitter.

On Sunday, Aug. 11, fans can see if their votes were enough to help their faves take home a win from the Hermosa Beach ceremony starting at 8 p.m. ET. The show's host(s), presenters, presenters and more nominees will be announced soon.

A list of nominees announced so far follows.