Teen Choice Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

The Teen Choice Awards are being handed out Sunday night in Hermosa Beach, Calif.

Lucy Hale is serving as host of the show, with digital star David Dobrik as co-host. Winners from the worlds of film, TV, music, sports, digital and more will take home the Teen Choice trophy, shaped like a surfboard.

During the Teen Choice Awards ceremony, Taylor Swift will be honored with the first-ever Icon Award.

Among the performers will be OneRepublic, Bazzi, Blanco Brown, Mabel, and Jordan McGraw with Sarah Hyland.

The list of Teen Choice Awards winners below will be updated as they are announced live Sunday night. Refresh for the latest.