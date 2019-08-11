Teen Choice Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)
Keep up with the latest winners from the show, airing live Sunday night on Fox.
The Teen Choice Awards are being handed out Sunday night in Hermosa Beach, Calif.
Lucy Hale is serving as host of the show, with digital star David Dobrik as co-host. Winners from the worlds of film, TV, music, sports, digital and more will take home the Teen Choice trophy, shaped like a surfboard.
During the Teen Choice Awards ceremony, Taylor Swift will be honored with the first-ever Icon Award.
Among the performers will be OneRepublic, Bazzi, Blanco Brown, Mabel, and Jordan McGraw with Sarah Hyland.
The list of Teen Choice Awards winners below will be updated as they are announced live Sunday night. Refresh for the latest.
-
Choice Action MovieAvengers: Endgame (WINNER)
Ant-Man and the Wasp
-
Choice Action Movie ActorRobert Downey Jr. – Avengers: Endgame (WINNER)
Chris Evans – Avengers: EndgameChris Hemsworth – Avengers: Endgame, Men in Black: InternationalJohn Cena – BumblebeePaul Rudd – Ant-Man and the Wasp, Avengers: Endgame
Samuel L. Jackson – Captain Marvel
-
Choice Action Movie ActressBrie Larson – Captain Marvel, Avengers: EndgameEvangeline Lilly – Ant-Man and the WaspHailee Steinfeld – BumblebeeScarlett Johansson – Avengers: EndgameTessa Thompson – Men in Black: InternationalZoe Saldana – Avengers: Endgame
-
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actress
-
-
-
Choice Drama Movie
-
Choice Drama Movie ActorBradley Cooper – A Star Is BornCole Sprouse – Five Feet ApartHero Fiennes Tiffin – AfterNoah Centineo – To All the Boys I've Loved BeforeRami Malek – Bohemian RhapsodyTaron Egerton – Rocketman
-
Choice Drama Movie ActressAmandla Stenberg – The Hate U GiveChrissy Metz – BreakthroughHaley Lu Richardson – Five Feet ApartJosephine Langford – AfterLady Gaga – A Star Is BornLana Condor – To All the Boys I've Loved Before
-
Choice Comedy Movie
-
Choice Comedy Movie ActorNoah Centineo – The Perfect Date (WINNER)
Henry Golding – Crazy Rich AsiansKevin Hart – Night SchoolLiam Hemsworth – Isn't It RomanticMark Wahlberg – Instant FamilyRyan Reynolds – Pokémon Detective Pikachu
-
Choice Comedy Movie ActressAwkwafina – Crazy Rich AsiansConstance Wu – Crazy Rich AsiansLaura Marano – The Perfect DateMarsai Martin – LittleRebel Wilson – Isn't It RomanticTiffany Haddish – Night School
-
Choice Movie VillainJohnny Depp – Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of GrindelwaldJosh Brolin – Avengers: EndgameJude Law – Captain MarvelMark Strong – Shazam!Marwan Kenzari – AladdinPatrick Wilson – Aquaman
-
Choice Drama TV Show
-
Choice Drama TV ActorAdam Huber – DynastyCole Sprouse – RiverdaleJustin Hartley – This Is UsK.J. Apa – RiverdaleOliver Stark – 9-1-1Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
-
Choice Drama TV ActressCamila Mendes – RiverdaleCierra Ramirez – Good TroubleLili Reinhart – RiverdaleMaia Mitchell – Good TroubleRyan Destiny – StarSofia Carson – Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists
-
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show
-
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV ActorAubrey Joseph – Marvel's Cloak & DaggerBob Morley – The 100Dominic Sherwood – ShadowhuntersHarry Shum Jr. – ShadowhuntersJared Padalecki – SupernaturalRoss Lynch – Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
-
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV ActressDanielle Rose Russell – LegaciesEllen Page – The Umbrella AcademyKatherine McNamara – ShadowhuntersKiernan Shipka – Chilling Adventures of SabrinaMelonie Diaz – CharmedOlivia Holt – Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger
-
Choice Action TV Show
-
Choice Action TV Actor
-
Choice Action TV ActressCandice Patton – The FlashDanielle Panabaker – The FlashEmily Bett Rickards – ArrowGabrielle Union – L.A.'s FinestJessica Alba – L.A.'s FinestMelissa Benoist – Supergirl
-
Choice Comedy TV Show
-
Choice Comedy TV ActorAndy Samberg – Brooklyn Nine-NineAnthony Anderson – black-ishDaniel Radcliffe – Miracle WorkersJaime Camil – Jane the VirginJim Parsons – The Big Bang TheoryMarcel Ruiz – One Day at a Time
-
Choice Comedy TV ActressCandace Cameron Bure – Fuller HouseGina Rodriguez – Jane the VirginKaley Cuoco – The Big Bang TheoryNina Dobrev – FamSarah Hyland – Modern FamilyYara Shahidi – black-ish
-
Choice TV VillainAdam Scott – The Good PlaceCameron Monaghan – GothamJon Cryer – SupergirlLuke Baines – ShadowhuntersSarah Carter – The FlashSea Shimooka – Arrow
-
Choice Reality TV Show
-
Choice Throwback TV ShowAll ThatBeverly Hills, 90210FriendsMoeshaThe Fresh Prince of Bel-AirThe Office
-
Choice Male ArtistShawn Mendes (WINNER)
Ed SheeranKhalidLil Nas XPost Malone
-
Choice Female ArtistLauren Jauregui (WINNER)
Ariana GrandeBillie EilishCardi BHalseyTaylor Swift
-
Choice Music Group5 Seconds of SummerJonas BrothersPanic! At The DiscoPRETTYMUCHThe ChainsmokersWhy Don’t We
-
Choice Country ArtistBrett YoungDan + ShayKacey MusgravesKane BrownKelsea BalleriniThomas Rhett
-
Choice Latin ArtistBad BunnyBecky G.CNCODaddy YankeeJ BalvinMaluma
-
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop ArtistCardi BDrakeNicki MinajNormaniPost MaloneTravis Scott
-
Choice Rock ArtistAJRCage the ElephantImagine DragonslovelythebandPanic! At The Discotwenty one pilots
-
Choice Song: Female ArtistAriana Grande – "7 rings"Billie Eilish – "bad guy:"Lauren Jauregui – "Expectations:"Taylor Swift (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco) – "ME!"Katy Perry – "Never Really Over"Halsey – "Nightmare"
-
Choice Song: Male ArtistKhalid – "Better"Shawn Mendes – "If I Can't Have You"Lil Nas X – "Old Town Road"Travis Scott – "SICKO MODE"Louis Tomlinson – "Two of Us"Post Malone – "Wow."
-
Choice Song: GroupImagine Dragons – "Bad Liar"BLACKPINK – "DDU-DU DDU-DU"5 Seconds of Summer – "Easier"Panic! At The Disco – "Hey Look Ma, I Made It"Jonas Brothers – "Sucker"Why Don’t We – "8 Letters"
-
Choice Pop SongSam Smith & Normani – "Dancing With A Stranger"Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – "I Don't Care"Taylor Swift (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco) – "ME!"Jonas Brothers – "Sucker"Ava Max – "Sweet but Psycho"Ariana Grande – "thank u, next"
-
Choice Country SongMaren Morris – "GIRL"Kane Brown – "Good as You"Thomas Rhett – "Look What God Gave Her"Kelsea Ballerini – "Miss Me More"Kacey Musgraves – "Rainbow"Dan + Shay – "Speechless"
-
Choice Electronic/Dance SongZedd & Katy Perry – "365"The Chainsmokers & Bebe Rexha – "Call You Mine"Ellie Goulding, Diplo, & Red Velvet – "Close to Me (Red Velvet Remix)"Mark Ronson (feat. Camila Cabello) – "Find U Again"Marshmello & Bastille – "Happier"The Chainsmokers & 5 Seconds of Summer – "Who Do You Love"
-
Choice Latin SongOzuna, Daddy Yankee & J Balvin (feat. Farruko, Anuel AA) [Remix] – "Baila Baila Baila"ROSALÍA, J Balvin & El Guincho – "Con Altura"Daddy Yankee & Katy Perry – "Con Calma (feat. Snow)"Bad Bunny (feat. Drake) – "MIA"CNCO – "Pretend"Nicky Jam & Ozuna – "Te Robaré"
-
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop SongMeek Mill (feat. Drake) – "Going Bad"Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) – "Old Town Road [Remix]"Mustard & Migos – "Pure Water"Post Malone & Swae Lee – "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"Khalid – "Talk"Post Malone – "Wow."
-
Choice Rock SongAJR – "100 Bad Days"Panic! At The Disco – "Hey Look Ma, I Made It"Bastille – "Joy"Imagine Dragons – "Natural"Cage The Elephant – "Ready To Let Go"lovelytheband – "These Are My Friends"
-
Choice Breakout ArtistBillie EilishHRVYJuice WRLDLil Nas XLizzoROSALÍA
-
Choice International ArtistBLACKPINKBTSCNCOEXOLittle MixNCT 127
-
Choice CollaborationBTS (feat. Halsey) – "Boy With Luv"Sam Smith & Normani – "Dancing With A Stranger"Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – "I Don't Care"Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) – "Old Town Road [Remix]"Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – "Shallow"Julia Michaels (feat. Niall Horan) – "What A Time"
-
Choice ShipKatherine McNamara & Dominic Sherwood – ShadowhuntersLady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – A Star Is BornLana Condor & Noah Centineo – To All the Boys I’ve Loved BeforeLaura Marano & Noah Centineo – The Perfect DateLili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse – RiverdaleMadelaine Petsch & Vanessa Morgan – Riverdale
-
Choice ComedianEllen DeGeneresEthan & Grayson DolanJames CordenKevin HartLilly SinghTiffany Haddish
-
Choice Male AthleteAJ StylesJames HardenLionel MessiPatrick MahomesStephen CurryTiger Woods
-
Choice Female AthleteKatelyn OhashiSerena WilliamsSimone BilesSky BrownThe Bella TwinsTobin Heath
-
Choice Summer Movie
Spider-Man: Far From Home (WINNER)
Late Night
Murder Mystery
The Last Summer
Toy Story 4
Yesterday
-
Choice Summer Movie Actor
Adam Sandler – Murder Mystery
Charles Melton – The Sun Is Also a Star
Himesh Patel – Yesterday
K.J. Apa – The Last Summer
Tom Holland – Spider-Man: Far From Home
-
Choice Summer Movie Actress
Zendaya – Spider-Man: Far From Home (WINNER)
Jennifer Aniston – Murder Mystery
Maia Mitchell – The Last Summer
Mindy Kaling – Late Night
Selena Gomez – The Dead Don't Die
Yara Shahidi – The Sun Is Also a Star
-
Choice Summer TV Show
-
Choice Summer TV Actor
Caleb McLaughlin – Stranger Things
Diego Tinoco – On My Block
Finn Wolfhard – Stranger Things
Gaten Matarazzo – Stranger Things
Luka Sabbat – grown-ish
Noah Schnapp – Stranger Things
-
Choice Summer TV Actress
Chloe Bennet – Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Hilary Duff – Younger
Jessica Marie Garcia – On My Block
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
Rose McIver – iZombie
Yara Shahidi – grown-ish
-
Choice Summer Song
"Cool" – Jonas Brothers
"Easier" – 5 Seconds of Summer
"Señorita" – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
"Summer Days" – Martin Garrix (feat. Macklemore & Patrick Stump)
"Truth Hurts" – Lizzo
"You Need To Calm Down" – Taylor Swift
-
Choice Summer Male Artist
Daddy Yankee
Shawn Mendes
Lil Nas X
Drake
DJ Khaled
Khalid
-
Choice Summer Female Artist
Ava Max
Halsey
Julia Michaels
Katy Perry
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
-
Choice Summer Group
5 Seconds of Summer
Jonas Brothers
Little Mix
Panic! At The Disco
The Chainsmokers
Why Don't We
-
Choice Song From a Movie
"A Whole New World" (End Title) (from Aladdin) – ZAYN & Zhavia Ward
"Broken & Beautiful" (from UglyDolls) – Kelly Clarkson
"Carry On" (from Pokémon Detective Pikachu) – Kygo & Rita Ora
"Don't Give Up on Me" (from Five Feet Apart) – Andy Grammer
"Shallow" (from A Star Is Born) – Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga
"Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)" (from Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) – Post Malone & Swae Lee
-
Choice Summer Tour
Ariana Grande – "Sweetener World Tour"
Billie Eilish – "When We All Fall Asleep World Tour"
BLACKPINK – "BLACKPINK 2019 World Tour (In Your Area)"
BTS – "BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself Tour"
Jennifer Lopez – "It's My Party Tour"
Shawn Mendes – "Shawn Mendes The Tour"
-
Choice Female Web Star
Emma Chamberlain
Eva Gutowski
Lilly Singh
Liza Koshy
Maddie Ziegler
Madison Beer
-
Choice Male Web Star
Brent Rivera
David Dobrik
The Dolan Twins
Guava Juice
MrBeast
Ryan Higa
-
Choice Comedy Web Star
CalebCity
Colleen Ballinger
The Dolan Twins
Gabbie Hanna
Lele Pons
Liza Koshy
-
Choice Social Star
Noah Centineo (WINNER)
Chrissy Teigen
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
Kylie Jenner
Taylor Swift
Will Smith
-
Choice Music Web Star
Annie LeBlanc
Asher Angel
Chloe x Halle
Hayden Summerall
Johnny Orlando Loren Gray
-
Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star
Bethany Mota
Hannah Meloche
James Charles
Mackenzie Ziegler
Nikkie de Jager "NikkieTutorials"
Summer Mckeen
-
Choice Gamer
DanTDM
jacksepticeye
Ninja
PewDiePie
Ryan Ohmwrecker
SSSniperWolf
-
Choice YouTuber
Sam and Colby (WINNER)
David Dobrik
Erika Costell
Kian and Jc
The Merrell Twins
Niki and Gabi
-
Choice Fandom
#Arianators
#Blinks
#BTSARMY
#CNCOwners
#Selenators
#Swifties