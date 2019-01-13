In Theaters This Weekend: 'A Dog's Way Home,' 'Replicas,' 'The Upside' and More

With the new year comes a new lineup of movies hitting the theaters.

Felicity Jones portrays a young Ruth Bader Ginsburg in On the Basis of Sex, which is set to expand its theater count Friday.

More of this weekend's releases include The Upside, a comedy starring Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston, and Replicas, a sci-fi thriller starring Keanu Reeves. Coming out alongside these films is A Dog's Way Home, an adventurous successor to its heartwarming counterpart, A Dog's Purpose.

Read on to see what critics for The Hollywood Reporter thought about this weekend's titles.