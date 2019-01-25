In Theaters This Weekend: Reviews of 'The Kid Who Would Be King,' 'Serenity' and More
Audiences can also catch 'In Like Flynn,' 'The Invisibles' and 'Jihadists' in select theaters.
This week's movie offerings are filled with adventure and action.
The Kid Who Would Be King features a young boy (newcomer Louis Ashbourne Serkis) who finds himself having to fight against an evil force.
More films hitting theaters include Serenity, a dramatic thriller starring Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway, and In Like Flynn, starring Thomas Cocquerel as Errol Flynn. Hitting select theaters are The Invisibles, Jihadists and Never Look Away.
Read on to find out more about the movies and what The Hollywood Reporter’s reviewers had to say about the movies that they have screened.
-
In Like Flynn
Release date: Jan. 25
In Like Flynn is a biographical film about the early life of Errol Flynn. After finding a map from a deceased gold prospector, Flynn believes it will lead him to gold in New Guinea. When he convinces three other men to follow him on his excursion up the east coast of Australia.
THR critic Neil Young comments on the excitement of the production. "Chronicling the adventurous late youth of golden-age Hollywood swashbuckler Errol Flynn, the handsomely mounted production is inevitably brimming with boozing, brawling and bedding."
-
The Kid Who Would Be King
Release date: Jan. 25
This action-packed fantasy film follows an ordinary boy named Alex into the adventure of a lifetime when he comes across King Arthur’s sword, Excalibur. When he discovers that he is supposed to form a new roundtable to defeat the medieval villain Morgana, Alex turns to the wise wizard Merlin for help.
THR critic John Defore writes that Joe Cornish’s sophomore feature is a "charming" movie to treat your family to. “Its modern-day spin on Knights of the Round Table lore will engage fantasy-friendly adults, but will play best if they have a kid or two in tow,” he writes.
-
Never Look Away
Never Look Away is a historical romantic drama that follows 30 years in the life of an artist (played by Tom Schilling) loosely based on Gerhard Richter, one of the 20th century's most admired visual artists. The film documents his experience living as a child in Nazi-occupied Germany to post-war East Berlin, where he falls in love with a young woman (Paula Beer) whose father is an ex-Nazi murderer on the run.
THR critic Boyd Van Hoeij gives praise to the film, despite its length. "Admirably restrained, this is nonetheless a historical drama on an expansive canvas that, even though it runs over three hours, is always engaging," he writes.
-
Serenity
Release date: Jan. 25
Serenity is a neo-noir thriller that follows a fishing boat captain (Matthew McConaughey) who is approached by his ex-wife (Anne Hathaway) to murder her new husband.
"An attempt at a contemporary tropical noir, Serenity leaves its talented cast stranded on the beach," writes THR critic Todd McCarthy of the movie. "Too self-consciously tricky and never in the least convincing, this misfire from the sometimes inspired writer-director Steven Knight (Locke, the script for Eastern Promises) knowingly brandishes 1940s-style murder-melodrama and femme fatale tropes in a steamy setting populated by louche characters. But if the point is that life is but a game, we've heard that one before, and better told."