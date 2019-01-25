In Theaters This Weekend: Reviews of 'The Kid Who Would Be King,' 'Serenity' and More

This week's movie offerings are filled with adventure and action.

The Kid Who Would Be King features a young boy (newcomer Louis Ashbourne Serkis) who finds himself having to fight against an evil force.

More films hitting theaters include Serenity, a dramatic thriller starring Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway, and In Like Flynn, starring Thomas Cocquerel as Errol Flynn. Hitting select theaters are The Invisibles, Jihadists and Never Look Away.

Read on to find out more about the movies and what The Hollywood Reporter’s reviewers had to say about the movies that they have screened.