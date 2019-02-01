In Theaters This Weekend: Reviews of 'Arctic,' 'Miss Bala' and 'Piercing'

Gina Rodriguez stars in Miss Bala, an action-thriller about a young woman who must kick it into full gear when her friend goes missing in Tijuana, Mexico.

In addition to seeing Rodriguez in action, theatergoers can also watch Arctic, an adventurous story of how two plane crash survivors plan to make it back to civilization, in select theaters. Or maybe the Sundance film PIercing, a suspenseful thriller that follows the twisted intentions of a husband with a psychotic secret.

Read more to see what critics from The Hollywood Reporter had to say about this weekend’s upcoming film releases.