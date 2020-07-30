Beyond 'Jaws': Hollywood Reporter's Chief Film Critic Picks 10 Under-the-Radar Summer Favorites

For most of us, even those born after its original June 1975 release, nothing says "Summer Movie" like Jaws.

I was raised in the thick of regional Australian beach culture, with a childhood punctuated by the occasional wail of the lifeguards' shark alarm. So few moviegoing memories are as vivid as being surprised to find my legs involuntarily jackknifing off the floor — thus out of the imaginary water — and my knees in my mouth while poor Alex Kintner and his yellow inflatable raft became a fountain of blood.

Steven Spielberg's bitingly (sorry) effective predator thriller is widely credited with inaugurating the reign of the summer blockbuster, and the director's contribution to that commercial phenomenon continued with E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Raiders of the Lost Ark and its sequels, and Jurassic Park.

But for every entry that ignited the box office — Poltergeist, RoboCop, Batman Returns, Alien and Aliens, Speed and Die Hard are some personal favorites — there are other, less frequently cited films released during the summer months that forever hold a place in my affections.

Here are 10 titles worth revisiting as we hanker for the multiplex (and the nauseating stench of popcorn butter).