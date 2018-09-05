From 'Meeting Gorbachev' to 'Screwball': 5 Hot Doc Projects Looking for Deals at TIFF
Gender disparity in Hollywood, A-Rod's doping scandal, Werner Herzog's latest and more will tempt buyers in Toronto.
'Meeting Gorbachev'
Hollywood has long pursued a film about former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, with Steven Spielberg and Arnold Schwarzenegger having chased his life rights. Here, German helmer Werner Herzog and co-director Andre Singer tackle one of the most important politicians of the 20th century. Submarine is selling the film, which makes its Toronto debut Sept. 10.
'The Ghost of Peter Sellers'
The Peter Medak-helmed film is playing at Venice and Telluride but skipping Toronto. Still, sales agent Submarine will be selling theatrical rights (as well as narrative remake rights) at TIFF. Ghost of Peter Sellers chronicles the behind-the-scenes tensions on the set of Medak's unreleased 1973 pirate comedy, Ghost in the Noonday Sun.
'The Elephant Queen'
Nature docs can do huge business (think March of the Penguins). Narrated by Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elephant Queen follows the eponymous Athena, a mother elephant who will do everything in her power to protect her herd. Endeavor Content and Mister Smith Entertainment are selling the film, which makes its Toronto debut Sept. 8.
'Screwball'
Athletes and steroids are often a winning combination (like Oscar winner Icarus). Screwball details the 2013 Biogenesis scandal involving a crop of high-profile Major League Baseball players, most notably former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez, who was suspended by the league for nearly a year. The film, being sold by 30West, premieres at TIFF on Sept. 7.
'This Changes Everything'
No other film hits the Time's Up zeitgeist quite like this Tom Donahue-helmed doc about gender disparity in Hollywood. The lineup of actresses who participate includes a slate of A-listers, from Cate Blanchett to Natalie Portman to Reese Witherspoon. ICM Partners is selling worldwide rights after its Sept. 8 premiere.
