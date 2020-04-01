Todd McCarthy: 21 Great Action Films to Cure Indoor Blues

When the Lumiere brothers terrified viewers with one of their earliest films, Arrival of a Train at La Ciotat, which showed a train rolling into a station in the south of France in January, 1895, the shock was triggered by a new medium that could viscerally convey something no other expressive form could — action! Suddenly, the movement of human beings, animals, vehicles and the forces of nature could be witnessed, and their beautiful as well as destructive potential captured and dramatized in a lifelike way.

Filmmakers realized this from the beginning and have spent the past 125 years exploring the infinite ways cinema can express motion — that of the visible subject as well as of the camera itself, and how they can most strikingly interact with one another. There’s a pre-eminent reason why the new form was called "motion pictures."

Action films have always been with us and always will be. The degrees of realism have reliably increased over the decades to the point where special effects can make anything look real, and the boundaries of sensation keep expanding in ways that challenge filmmakers to deliver something new. “Action” in the broadest sense indeed is more prevalent and popular than ever. Decades ago, it was exciting enough to root for good guys chasing bad guys on horseback, to witness credible-looking car chases and gun battles, to behold medieval sword fights and not dissimilar lightsaber combat, or to watch superhero matchups that look as real as an old Friday night prizefight.

Great action cinema both thrusts you into the thick of things and transports you somewhere else. It sweeps you up, plunks you into great and grand events, forces you to go mano a mano with evil or imperils you with terrifying situations you’d never choose to be part of but relish witnessing second-hand. At its best, action cinema gives you a charge, an adrenaline rush you rarely get from real life unless you’re a very gifted athlete or performer. The popularity of other genres can ebb and flow, but action movies that completely grab hold of your senses for a little while never get old.

This is especially true these days, as many of us (though certainly lucky to not be ill and privileged to not have to leave home for work) are left feeling restless, bored or thrill-starved during the quarantine. In the spirit of vicarious excitement, I’ve chosen 21 superior examples of the genre, and while the earlier titles can’t hope to compete with the more recent ones in terms of their audacity and technical sophistication, the bottom line is consistent: The action yanks you entirely into a situation in which physical risk plays a major role.

Dozens of other films could qualify here, but the following stick in the mind a bit more prominently. (And credit for a big assist goes to my son, Nick, whose knowledge of Asian martial arts and action cinema well surpasses my own and led me to hitherto unknown treasures.)