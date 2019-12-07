Late Night Lately: Tom Holland's Spider-Man Story, Corden's Holiday Medley, Impeachment Jokes

Late-night hosts reacted to Nancy Pelosi's statement that the House is moving forward to draft articles of impeachment against Donald Trump. Pelosi delivered the historic announcement as Democrats push toward a vote that could potentially take place before Christmas.

"The president's actions have seriously violated the Constitution," said Pelosi. "He is trying to corrupt, once again, the election for his own benefit. The president has engaged in abuse of power, undermining our national security and jeopardizing the integrity of our elections."

Stephen Colbert shared a clip of Pelosi's announcement. "After opening an inquiry into the possibility of impeachment, then reading the impeachment report and considering the impeachment options, we finally made it to the beginning of the end of the starting," said the host. "We're about to start the beginning of the middle."

Pelosi told the Democrats to "legislate, investigate, litigate" as the impeachment moves forward. Colbert joked, "As opposed to Trump's plan. 'Obfuscate, irritate, partially hydrogenate chocolate cake on the paper plate that I also ate.'"

James Corden shared the news with his audience. "It really is the most wonderful time of the year," he said. Corden questioned the many steps that are included in the impeachment process. "Are we impeaching a president or assembling a futon from IKEA?" he joked.

Following a clip from Pelosi's announcement in which she stated that "the president leaves us no choice but to act," Corden noted that "those are dramatic words." He continued, "They would be even more dramatic if the house didn’t just take a nine-day Thanksgiving break. Our democracy is at stake during normal business hours."

Jimmy Kimmel added that one of the Republicans' "big talking points" was that the Democrats were rushing the impeachment process. "Now Trump says, 'Do it now fast.' A rare moment of discord," he said.

Kimmel also shared that Trump "unveiled a new, new defense." In a tweet from Dec. 4, Trump wrote, "When I said, in my phone call to the President of Ukraine, 'I would like you to do US a favor though because our country has been through a lot and Ukraine knows a lot about it.' With the word 'us' I am referring to the United States, our Country," read the host.

"Why didn't you say that a while ago?" responded Kimmel. "That explains everything. He's the president of the us. You know, this has to be true because it took him two months to come up with it."

Over on The Daily Show, host Trevor Noah pretended to be shocked by the news. "Oh my God. They finally proposed articles of impeachment," Noah said with mock surprise. "I knew when they reserved that hearing room that this would be it, but you never know until it really happens."