Late Night Lately: Tom Holland's Spider-Man Story, Corden's Holiday Medley, Impeachment Jokes
The Hollywood Reporter's Late Night Lately rounds up the best sketches and guests with a look at what's to come next week.
The Hollywood Reporter's Late Night Lately is a one-stop shop for all of the most memorable moments of late-night TV, coming to you each Saturday morning to ease you into your weekend.
So pour your coffee, set your DVR for the week and sit back. Below are a few of the week's best, funniest and strangest late night moments that you can't afford to miss.
This week: Tom Holland shared with Jimmy Kimmel how a slightly-tipsy phone call with Disney's Bob Iger helped keep the Spider-Man franchise with Marvel. Just in time for the holidays, Kacey Musgraves joined James Corden for a "Soundtrack to a Christmas Love Story." And, of course, the hosts relished in reacting to Nancy Pelosi's statement that the House is moving forward to draft articles of impeachment against Donald Trump.
Tom Holland Shares Story of That 'Spider-Man'-Saving Phone Call
While visiting Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, Tom Holland shared how a pub phone call with Disney CEO Bob Iger helped keep the Spider-Man franchise within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Holland told Kimmel that he asked for Iger's email and phone number after hearing Spider-Man might leave the MCU, explaining he only wanted to thank him for "changing my life in the best way." When Iger responded, asking if Holland would be available sometime to "jump on the phone," Holland expressed, "You don't give Bob Iger a schedule" and thus told the Disney CEO he could reach the actor anytime he wanted.
That time ended up being when Holland and his family were at a pub trivia night, and the actor was "three pints in" and had not eaten much. Despite feeling a little drunk, Holland and Iger's conversation ended up being an extremely positive one — both for the actor and Spider-Man's future with the MCU. While thanking Iger, Holland was told "there is a world in which we can make this work."
"I was really emotional because I felt like it was all coming to an end," Holland added, but noted Sony had a good plan for the famed webslinger and "the future of Spider-Man was very bright."
Thus, thanks in part to Holland, Iger and Sony film chairman Tom Rothman reached a resolution, announced Sep. 27, that offered a solid future for the Spider-Man franchise. To that, Kimmel thanked the actor, saying, "I'm glad you got drunk and got on the phone with Bob!"
Kacey Musgraves and James Corden Perform Christmas Love Story Musical
Kacey Musgraves joined James Corden in telling a Christmas love story set to 14 holiday tunes on Thursday's Late Late Show.
Musgraves kicked off the performance by singing "Jingle Bell Rock" on the set of a holiday store. As she exited the store, Musgraves ran into Corden on the street. "I don't wanna miss out on a holiday/ But I can't stop staring at your face," Corden sang Justin Bieber's "Under the Mistletoe" to Musgraves. She responded, "I should be playing in the winter snow/ But I'ma be under the mistletoe."
The two built a snowman as they sang Paul McCartney's "Wonderful Christmastime," before moving on to several other tunes including "The Christmas Song," "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town," "I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus," "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)," "Blue Christmas," and Musgraves' song "Christmas Makes Me Cry."
Hosts React to Pelosi's Plan to Move Forward With Articles of Impeachment
Late-night hosts reacted to Nancy Pelosi's statement that the House is moving forward to draft articles of impeachment against Donald Trump. Pelosi delivered the historic announcement as Democrats push toward a vote that could potentially take place before Christmas.
"The president's actions have seriously violated the Constitution," said Pelosi. "He is trying to corrupt, once again, the election for his own benefit. The president has engaged in abuse of power, undermining our national security and jeopardizing the integrity of our elections."
Stephen Colbert shared a clip of Pelosi's announcement. "After opening an inquiry into the possibility of impeachment, then reading the impeachment report and considering the impeachment options, we finally made it to the beginning of the end of the starting," said the host. "We're about to start the beginning of the middle."
Pelosi told the Democrats to "legislate, investigate, litigate" as the impeachment moves forward. Colbert joked, "As opposed to Trump's plan. 'Obfuscate, irritate, partially hydrogenate chocolate cake on the paper plate that I also ate.'"
James Corden shared the news with his audience. "It really is the most wonderful time of the year," he said. Corden questioned the many steps that are included in the impeachment process. "Are we impeaching a president or assembling a futon from IKEA?" he joked.
Following a clip from Pelosi's announcement in which she stated that "the president leaves us no choice but to act," Corden noted that "those are dramatic words." He continued, "They would be even more dramatic if the house didn’t just take a nine-day Thanksgiving break. Our democracy is at stake during normal business hours."
Jimmy Kimmel added that one of the Republicans' "big talking points" was that the Democrats were rushing the impeachment process. "Now Trump says, 'Do it now fast.' A rare moment of discord," he said.
Kimmel also shared that Trump "unveiled a new, new defense." In a tweet from Dec. 4, Trump wrote, "When I said, in my phone call to the President of Ukraine, 'I would like you to do US a favor though because our country has been through a lot and Ukraine knows a lot about it.' With the word 'us' I am referring to the United States, our Country," read the host.
"Why didn't you say that a while ago?" responded Kimmel. "That explains everything. He's the president of the us. You know, this has to be true because it took him two months to come up with it."
Over on The Daily Show, host Trevor Noah pretended to be shocked by the news. "Oh my God. They finally proposed articles of impeachment," Noah said with mock surprise. "I knew when they reserved that hearing room that this would be it, but you never know until it really happens."
Tiffany Haddish Responds to Oscar Host Rumors
Tiffany Haddish responded to rumors that she could potentially host the 2020 Oscars when she stopped by a special Sunday night edition of NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
After Fallon told Haddish that her fans created a petition for her to host the show, she said that she would do it under two conditions. "I would if they paid me, and I could do it with somebody," she said.
Haddish then told Fallon that she would do it if he was her co-host. "I don't want all that pressure on me because I'm gonna lose my hair, and then I'm gonna have to really wear wigs all the time," she said. "It's too much stress. Unless they pay me a lot of money, then I would be like, 'It's worth it.'"
Haddish said that if she hosted the Oscars, she would "have it hot." The comedian explained, "We would have twerk contests and everything. Yeah, I would get Meryl Streep up there to twerk with Susan Sarandon. You know, it would be crazy."
James Corden Breaks Down Kanye West "Airpool Karaoke" Experience
James Corden revealed how Kanye West's segment of "Airpool Karaoke" came to be when he stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
After calling West a "complex fellow," Corden explained that he had tried to get West to do "Carpool Karaoke" twice before. "The first time he agreed and then he canceled a few days later," he said. "The second time that Kanye canceled 'Carpool Karaoke' was so late in the day that I was driving up his road in the car with all the cameras and got this phone call saying it's been canceled."
When promoting his new album Jesus Is King, West reached out to Corden to ask if he could do the segment with his choir on a bus. After Corden agreed, West said he wanted to film the segment two days later. "I was like, 'Well, that's difficult because we need to get a truck and permits,'" he said. "He goes, 'No, I think Monday would be great.'"
After he reached out to producers, Corden learned that they wouldn't be able to film the segment until Wednesday. "Wednesday morning, 11 a.m., someone sends an email saying, 'It's not gonna happen today,'" he recalled. "We were like, 'Yeah, no shit it's not gonna happen today.'"
"This is where he's brilliant. He just then goes, 'I want to do it on an airplane.' And we go, 'OK, great. Brilliant. Why not? Let's do it on a spaceship?'" Corden said of West's last-minute request. "To his credit, he and his team get the plane."
"Being on that plane, surrounded by that choir, sitting with him — and he was in a great place and in the best mood — I will never, ever forget what that choir sounded like on that airplane," he said. "It was an astonishing thing and I really thought this is a once-in-a-lifetime thing that I'll never forget."
