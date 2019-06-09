Tony Awards: List of Winners (Updating Live)

4:23 PM 6/9/2019

by Kimberly Nordyke

James Corden is returning as host of Broadway's biggest night.

The 73rd Annual Tony Awards will be handed out Sunday night at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

James Corden is returning as host of the Tony Awards for the second time.

A full list of winners follows.

  • Best Play

    Choir Boy
    Author: Tarell Alvin McCraney
    Producers: Manhattan Theatre Club, Lynne Meadow, Barry Grove

    The Ferryman
    Author: Jez Butterworth
    Producers: Sonia Friedman Productions, Neal Street Productions, Ronald Frankel, Gavin Kalin Productions, Roy Furman/Benjamin Lowy, Scott M. Delman, Stephanie P. McClelland, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Ron Kastner, Starry Night Entertainment, Kallish Weinstein Creative, Scott Landis, Steve Traxler, Richard Winkler, Rona Delves Broughton/Bill Damaschke, 1001 Nights, Burnt Umber Productions, Rupert Gavin, Scott Rudin, Jamie deRoy/Catherine Adler, Sam Levy/Lauren Stevens, Ramin Sabi/Christopher Ketner

    Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
    Author: Taylor Mac
    Producers: Scott Rudin, Barry Diller, Eli Bush, Eric Falkenstein, Suzanne Grant, No Guarantees, Universal Theatrical Group, James L. Nederlander, Columbia Live Stage, John Gore Organization, Spring Sirkin, Jay Alix & Una Jackman, Jamie deRoy, Wendy Federman, Barbara Manocherian, Al Nocciolino, Bruce Robert Harris & Jack W. Batman, Adam Rodner, Joey Parnes, Sue Wagner, John Johnson

    Ink
    Author: James Graham
    Producers: Manhattan Theatre Club, Lynne Meadow, Barry Grove, The Almeida Theatre, Rupert Goold, Denise Wood, Sonia Friedman Productions, Diane Benjamin

    What the Constitution Means to Me
    Author: Heidi Schreck
    Producers: Diana DiMenna, Aaron Glick, Matt Ross, Madeleine Foster Bersin, Myla Lerner/Jon Bierman, Jenna Segal/Catherine Markowitz, Jana Shea/Maley-Stolbun-Sussman, Rebecca Gold/Jose Antonio Vargas, Level Forward, Cornice Productions, Lassen Wyse Balsam, Nederlander Presentations/Kate Lear, Clubbed Thumb, True Love Productions, New York Theatre Workshop

  • Best Musical

    Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations
    Producers: Ira Pittelman & Tom Hulce, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Sony/ATV Music Publishing, EMI Entertainment World, Inc., Josh Berger, Ken Schur, Ron Simons, Stephen Byrd, Alia Jones, Ruth & Stephen Hendel, Cheryl Wiesenfeld, Harriet Newman Leve, Jeffrey Finn, Stephen & Nancy Gabriel, Darren Bagert, David Binder, Wendy Federman, Susan Quint Gallin, Mickey Liddell, Robert Ahrens, Christopher Maring, David Mirvish, Stacy Jacobs, Marianne Mills, Loraine Alterman Boyle, deRoy-Winkler, Karmazin-McCabe, Koenigsberg-Krauss, Zell-Kierstead, Deborah Barrera, Robyn & Larry Gottesdiener, The Araca Group, Rashad V. Chambers, Mike Evans, Hani Farsi, John Gore Organization, Mike Karns, Willette & Manny Klausner, Gabrielle Palitz, No Guarantees, Sheldon Stone, Stuart Weitzman, Universal Music Theatrical

    Beetlejuice
    Producers: Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, Langley Park Productions, Jeffrey Richards, Jam Theatricals, IMG Original Content, Rebecca Gold, Benjamin Lowy, James L. Nederlander, Warner/Chappell Music Inc., ZenDog Productions, deRoy Federman Productions/42nd.club, Latitude Link, Mary Lu Roffe, Terry Schnuck, Marc Bell & Jeff Hollander, Jane Bergère, Joanna Carson, Darren DeVerna & Jere Harris, Mark S. Golub & David S. Golub, The John Gore Organization, Ruth & Steve Hendel, LHC Theatrical Fund, Scott H. Mauro, Networks Presentations, No Guarantees, Gabrielle Palitz, Pierce Friedman Productions, Iris Smith, Triptyk Studios

    Hadestown
    Producers: Mara Isaacs, Dale Franzen, Hunter Arnold, Tom Kirdahy, Carl Daikeler, Five Fates, Willette & Manny Klausner, No Guarantees, Sing Out, Louise! Productions, Stone Arch Theatrical, Benjamin Lowy/Adrian Salpeter, Meredith Lynsey Schade, 42nd.club, Craig Balsam, Broadway Strategic Return Fund, Concord Theatricals, Laurie David, Demar Moritz Gang, Getter Entertainment, Deborah Green, Harris Rubin Productions, Sally Cade Holmes, Marguerite Hoffman, Hornos Moellenberg, Independent Presenters Network, Jam Theatricals, Kalin Levine Dohr Productions, Phil & Claire Kenny, Mike Karns, Kilimanjaro Theatricals, Lady Capital, LD Entertainment, Sandi Moran, Tom Neff, MWM Live, Patti Sanford Roberts & Michael Roberts, Schroeder Shapiro Productions, Seriff Productions, Stage Entertainment, Kenneth & Rosemary Willman, KayLavLex Theatricals, Tyler Mount, Jujamcyn Theaters, The National Theatre, New York Theatre Workshop

    The Prom
    Producers: Bill Damaschke, Dori Berinstein, Jack Lane, James & Catherine Berges, Nelda Sue Yaw, Natasha Davison, Joe Grandy, Kimberlee Garris, Lisa Morris, Terry Schnuck, Jane Dubin, Rosalind Productions, Inc., FAHS Productions, Seth A. Goldstein, Mike Kriak, Don & Nancy Ross, Pamela Hurst-Della Pietra & Stephen Della Pietra, Cliff Hopkins, Masie Productions, Vivek Shah, Three Belles & A Bob, Arment-Tackel, Armstrong-Manocherian, Fakler-Silver, Fox Theatricals-Mosbacher-Lonow, Palitz-Stern-Smedes, Nancy & Ken Kranzberg/David Lyons, Larry & Elizabeth Lenke/Elizabeth L. Green, Iris Smith/Instone Productions, Kuhlman-Ketner/Wallace-ATxRandomProductions, The John Gore Organization, The Shubert Organization, Independent Presenters Network, Margot Astrachan, Darren P. DeVerna & Jeremiah J. Harris, Reagan Silber

    Tootsie
    Producers: Scott Sanders, Carol Fineman, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, Columbia Live Stage, Sally Horchow, James L. Nederlander, Benjamin Lowy, Cindy and Jay Gutterman/Marlene and Gary Cohen, Judith Ann Abrams Productions, Robert Greenblatt, Stephanie P. McClelland, Candy Spelling, Jam Theatricals, Roy Furman, Michael Harrison/David Ian, Jamie deRoy/Catherine Adler/Wendy Federman/Heni Koenigsberg, JAA Productions/Stella LaRue/Silva Theatrical Group, Toho Co. Ltd., Jonathan Littman, Peter May, Janet and Marvin Rosen, Seriff Productions, Iris Smith, Bob Boyett Thomas L. Miller, Larry J. Kroll/Douglas L. Meyer, Victoria Lang/Scott Mauro, Brunish/Caiola/Fuld, Jr./Epic Theatricals, Ted Liebowitz/Lassen Blume Baldwin, The John Gore Organization, Ronald Frankel, Char-Park Productions, Chris and Ashlee Clarke, Fakston Productions, The Woodland Hills Broadway Group, 2 Js and an A. Inc., Tom McGrath/42nd.club, Drew Hodges and Peter Kukielski, Jim Fantaci, Frederike and Bill Hecht, Brad Lamm, Independent Presenters Network

  • Best Revival of a Play

    Arthur Miller's All My Sons
    Producers: Roundabout Theatre Company, Todd Haimes, Julia C. Levy, Sydney Beers, Steve Dow

    The Boys in the Band
    Author: Mart Crowley
    Producers: David Stone, Scott Rudin, Patrick Catullo, Aaron Glick, Ryan Murphy

    Burn This
    Producers: David Binder, Ruth Hendel, Big Beach, Sharon Karmazin, OHenryGS Productions, Ken Schur, Jayne Baron Sherman, Cynthia Stroum, Barbara Whitman, Richard Willis, Adam Zotovich, The Shubert Organization, Ambassador Theatre Group, Eric Schnall, Wendy Orshan, Jeffrey M. Wilson

    Torch Song
    Author: Harvey Fierstein
    Producers: Richie Jackson, Eric Kuhn & Justin Mikita, Stephanie P. McClelland, Ken Fakler, David Mirvish, Lassen Blume/Karmen Boyz Productions, CJC & Priest/Judith Ann Abrams, Burnt Umber/True Love Productions, Caiola Productions/Torchbearers, Jujamcyn Theaters, Second Stage Theater, Carole Rothman, Casey Reitz

    The Waverly Gallery
    Author: Kenneth Lonergan
    Producers: Scott Rudin, Eli Bush, Columbia Live Stage, Eric Falkenstein, Suzanne Grant, James L. Nederlander, Universal Theatrical Group, John Gore Organization, Len Blavatnik, Peter May, Stephanie P. McClelland, Benjamin Lowy, Al Nocciolino, Patty Baker, Wendy Federman, Barbara H. Freitag, Heni Koenigsberg, David Mirvish, Joey Parnes, Sue Wagner, John Johnson

  • Best Revival of a Musical

    Kiss Me, Kate
    Producers: Roundabout Theatre Company, Todd Haimes, Julia C. Levy, Sydney Beers, Steve Dow

    Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
    Producers: Eva Price, Level Forward, Abigail Disney, Barbara Manocherian & Carl Moellenberg, James L. Nederlander, David Mirvish, Mickey Liddell & Robert Ahrens, BSL Enterprises & MagicSpace Entertainment, Berlind Productions, John Gore Organization, Cornice Productions, Bard Fisher/R. Gold, LAMF/J. Geller, T. Narang/ZKM Media, R/F/B/V Group, Araca/IPN, St. Ann's Warehouse, Tamar Climan, Bard Summerscape

  • Best Book of a Musical

    Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations
    Dominique Morisseau

    Beetlejuice
    Scott Brown & Anthony King

    Hadestown
    Anaïs Mitchell

    The Prom
    Bob Martin & Chad Beguelin

    Tootsie
    Robert Horn

  • Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

    Be More Chill
    Music & Lyrics: Joe Iconis

    Beetlejuice
    Music & Lyrics: Eddie Perfect

    Hadestown
    Music & Lyrics: Anaïs Mitchell

    The Prom
    Music: Matthew Sklar
    Lyrics: Chad Beguelin

    To Kill a Mockingbird
    Music: Adam Guettel

    Tootsie
    Music & Lyrics: David Yazbek

  • Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

    Annette Bening, Arthur Miller's All My Sons
    Laura Donnelly, The Ferryman
    Elaine May, The Waverly Gallery
    Janet McTeer, Bernhardt/Hamlet
    Laurie Metcalf, Hillary and Clinton
    Heidi Schreck, What the Constitution Means to Me

  • Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

    Paddy Considine, The Ferryman
    Bryan Cranston, Network
    Jeff Daniels, To Kill a Mockingbird
    Adam Driver, Burn This
    Jeremy Pope, Choir Boy

  • Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

    Stephanie J. Block, The Cher Show
    Caitlin Kinnunen, The Prom
    Beth Leavel, The Prom
    Eva Noblezada, Hadestown
    Kelli O'Hara, Kiss Me, Kate

  • Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

    Brooks Ashmanskas, The Prom
    Derrick Baskin, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations
    Alex Brightman, Beetlejuice
    Damon Daunno, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
    Santino Fontana, Tootsie

  • Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

    Fionnula Flanagan, The Ferryman
    Celia Keenan-Bolger, To Kill a Mockingbird
    Kristine Nielsen, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
    Julie White, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
    Ruth Wilson, King Lear

  • Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

    Bertie Carvel, Ink
    Robin De Jesús, The Boys in the Band
    Gideon Glick, To Kill a Mockingbird
    Brandon Uranowitz, Burn This
    Benjamin Walker, Arthur Miller's All My Sons

  • Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

    Lilli Cooper, Tootsie
    Amber Gray, Hadestown
    Sarah Stiles, Tootsie
    Ali Stroker, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
    Mary Testa, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!

  • Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

    André De Shields, Hadestown
    Andy Grotelueschen, Tootsie
    Patrick Page, Hadestown
    Jeremy Pope, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations
    Ephraim Sykes, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations

  • Best Scenic Design of a Play

    Rob Howell, The Ferryman (WINNER)
    Miriam Buether, To Kill a Mockingbird
    Bunny Christie, Ink
    Santo Loquasto, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
    Jan Versweyveld, Network

  • Best Scenic Design of a Musical

    Rachel Hauck, Hadestown (WINNER)
    Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations
    Peter England, King Kong
    Laura Jellinek, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
    David Korins, Beetlejuice

  • Best Costume Design of a Play

    Rob Howell, The Ferryman (WINNER)
    Toni-Leslie James, Bernhardt/Hamlet
    Clint Ramos, Torch Song
    Ann Roth, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
    Ann Roth, To Kill a Mockingbird

  • Best Costume Design of a Musical

    Bob Mackie, The Cher Show (WINNER)
    Michael Krass, Hadestown
    William Ivey Long, Beetlejuice
    William Ivey Long, Tootsie
    Paul Tazewell, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations

  • Best Lighting Design of a Play

    Neil Austin, Ink (WINNER)
    Jules Fisher + Peggy Eisenhauer, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
    Peter Mumford, The Ferryman
    Jennifer Tipton, To Kill a Mockingbird
    Jan Versweyveld and Tal Yarden, Network

  • Best Lighting Design of a Musical

    Bradley King, Hadestown (WINNER)
    Kevin Adams, The Cher Show
    Howell Binkley, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations
    Peter Mumford, King Kong
    Kenneth Posner and Peter Nigrini, Beetlejuice

  • Best Sound Design of a Play

    Fitz Patton, Choir Boy (WINNER)
    Adam Cork, Ink
    Scott Lehrer, To Kill a Mockingbird
    Nick Powell, The Ferryman
    Eric Sleichim, Network

  • Best Sound Design of a Musical

    Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown (WINNER)
    Scott Ellis, Tootsie
    Daniel Fish, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
    Des McAnuff, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations
    Casey Nicholaw, The Prom

  • Best Direction of a Play

    Rupert Goold, Ink
    Sam Mendes, The Ferryman
    Bartlett Sher, To Kill a Mockingbird
    Ivo van Hove, Network
    George C. Wolfe, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

  • Best Direction of a Musical

    Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown
    Scott Ellis, Tootsie
    Daniel Fish, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
    Des McAnuff, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations
    Casey Nicholaw, The Prom

  • Best Choreography

    Camille A. Brown, Choir Boy
    Warren Carlyle, Kiss Me, Kate
    Denis Jones, Tootsie
    David Neumann, Hadestown
    Sergio Trujillo, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations

  • Best Orchestrations

    Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose, Hadestown
    Simon Hale, Tootsie
    Larry Hochman, Kiss Me, Kate
    Daniel Kluger, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
    Harold Wheeler, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations

  • Recipients of Awards and Honors in Non-competitive Categories

    Special Tony Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre
    Rosemary Harris
    Terrence McNally
    Harold Wheeler

    Special Tony Awards
    Marin Mazzie
    Sonny Tilders and Creature Technology Company
    Jason Michael Webb

    Regional Theatre Tony Award
    TheatreWorks Silicon Valley
    Palo Alto, CA

    Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award
    Judith Light

    Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre
    Broadway Inspirational Voices - Michael McElroy, Founder
    Peter Entin
    FDNY Engine 54, Ladder 4, Battalion 9
    Joseph Blakely Forbes