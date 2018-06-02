Tony Awards: Read the Original Reviews for All the Best Play Nominees

A cozy cottage near the coast in rural England provides the setting for the new drama by Lucy Kirkwood, and all you have to do is take one look to know that things are not quite right. Miriam Buether's set design is askew, tilted just slightly enough to suggest there's something seriously off about the lives of its inhabitants. As we eventually learn, there's something seriously off about the play as well.

The Children — which Manhattan Theatre Club has transferred intact to Broadway after the acclaimed run of James Macdonald's production at London's Royal Court Theatre — depicts the tense interaction among three characters. They are married sixty-somethings Hazel (Deborah Findlay) and Robin (Ron Cook), and their friend and former colleague Rose (Francesca Annis), who drops in unexpectedly one day after not having seen them for 38 years.