Tonys: Andrew Garfield, Laurie Metcalf Among Hollywood Winners

Garfield took home the Tony for best actor in a play for his role in the Pulitzer- and Tony-winning drama Angels in America, which is centered on two couples in Reagan’s America, breaking apart under the pressures of the AIDS virus and a hollow marriage, respectively. During his acceptance speech, Garflied grew visibly emotional while dedicating his win to the LGBTQ community who “represent the purest spirit of humanity.”

“We are all made perfectly and we all belong so I dedicate this award to the countless people who have fought and died to protect that spirit and protect that message,” Garfield said. His final comment — "let’s just bake a cake for everyone who wants a cake to be baked" — alluded to the Supreme Court's recent decision that ruled narrowly for a Colorado baker who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple. The court, however, did not rule on the issue of whether a business can invoke religious objections to refuse service to gay and lesbian people. “We are all sacred and we all belong," Garfield said.