Tonys: Robert De Niro's Message to Trump and 9 More Memorable Moments

What began as a dueling pianos performance between this year's hosts, Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban, turned into a dedication to every nominee that would be leaving the show empty-handed.

The duo could apparently relate, too. "We are your hosts / And we're perfectly suited to be / Because did you know / Neither one of us has never won anything," they sang in unison.

Groban quickly interrupted the song, asking Bareilles, "That can't be right, Sara, no Grammys for you?"

"No, nothing, nothing," Bareilles replied.

"Well you know, it is what it is," Groban said.

Despite never winning, both hosts have earned Grammy and Tony nominations.

The song — repeatedly declaring, "This is for the people who lose! — continued, and the two were eventually joined by ensemble members from all of the night's nominated shows.