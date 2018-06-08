Tony Awards: Predicting the Musical Winners Using Math

“It is what it is,” Dina sings in The Band’s Visit. “Wouldn’t it be loverly?” Eliza asks in My Fair Lady. Those two women moved the hearts of Broadway theatergoers in 2018 by singing of their desires for a better life. But on Sunday night, their desires could fixate on a more concrete objective: a Tony Award for best musical or for best musical revival.

Will they get their wish? It’s possible to predict the answer to that question with the help of statistics. In part one of this article, I outlined my method for data-based Tony prognostication, and listed my model’s picks for the eleven play categories. Today, I will reveal the frontrunners for the 15 musical categories, beginning with the biggest one of all.