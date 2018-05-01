Tony Awards: 'Mean Girls,' 'SpongeBob SquarePants' Top List of Nominations

Mean Girls and SpongeBob SquarePants topped the nominations for the 72nd annual Tony Awards, which were unveiled Tuesday morning.

Both scored 12 noms apiece, including best musical, where they will vie for that honor alongside The Band's Visit and Disney's Frozen.

Meanwhile, Angels in America, The Band's Visit and Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel each landed 11 noms, while Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two and My Fair Lady followed with 10 nominations each.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two is up for best play alongside The Children, Farinelli and The King, Junk and Latin History for Morons.

My Fair Lady and Carousel are nominated for best revival of a musical along with Once on This Island, while the nominees for best revival of a play are Angels in America, Edward Albee's Three Tall Women, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh, Lobby Hero and Travesties.

In addition, Bruce Springsteen and John Leguizamo will be honored with special Tonys, the former for his ongoing show Springsteen on Broadway and the latter for his full body of work and commitment to the theater, including his most recent solo piece, Latin History for Morons, also up for best play.

As previously announced, Chita Rivera and Andrew Lloyd Webber have been chosen as the 2018 recipients of special Tony Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre.

Tony and Grammy winner Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton) and Katharine McPhee, who is currently starring in the Tony nominated musical Waitress, announced the noms from the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center.

Honoring the best of the Broadway season, the awards will be handed out during a June 10 ceremony at 8 p.m. ET, airing live on CBS (tape-delayed on the West Coast) from New York City's Radio City Music Hall. Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban are set to host.

A full list of nominees follows.