Tony Awards: 'Mean Girls,' 'SpongeBob SquarePants' Top List of Nominations

5:58 AM 5/1/2018

by Kimberly Nordyke

The awards will be handed out June 10 in New York, with Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban set to host.

Mean Girls and SpongeBob SquarePants topped the nominations for the 72nd annual Tony Awards, which were unveiled Tuesday morning.

Both scored 12 noms apiece, including best musical, where they will vie for that honor alongside The Band's Visit and Disney's Frozen.

Meanwhile, Angels in America, The Band's Visit and Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel each landed 11 noms, while Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two and My Fair Lady followed with 10 nominations each.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two is up for best play alongside The Children, Farinelli and The King, Junk and Latin History for Morons.

My Fair Lady and Carousel are nominated for best revival of a musical along with Once on This Island, while the nominees for best revival of a play are Angels in America, Edward Albee's Three Tall Women, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh, Lobby Hero and Travesties.

In addition, Bruce Springsteen and John Leguizamo will be honored with special Tonys, the former for his ongoing show Springsteen on Broadway and the latter for his full body of work and commitment to the theater, including his most recent solo piece, Latin History for Morons, also up for best play.

As previously announced, Chita Rivera and Andrew Lloyd Webber have been chosen as the 2018 recipients of special Tony Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre.

Tony and Grammy winner Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton) and Katharine McPhee, who is currently starring in the Tony nominated musical Waitress, announced the noms from the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center.

Honoring the best of the Broadway season, the awards will be handed out during a June 10 ceremony at 8 p.m. ET, airing live on CBS (tape-delayed on the West Coast) from New York City's Radio City Music Hall. Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban are set to host.

A full list of nominees follows.

  • Best Play

    'Latin History for Morons'
    'Latin History for Morons'
    Joan Marcus

    The Children

    Author: Lucy Kirkwood Producers: Manhattan Theatre Club, Lynne Meadow, Barry Grove, The Royal Court Theatre, Vicky Featherstone, Lucy Davies

     

    Farinelli and The King

    Author: Claire van Kampen

    Producers: Sonia Friedman Productions, Shakespeare's Globe, Paula Marie Black, Tom Smedes, Peter Stern, Jane Bergère, Jane Dubin/Rachel Weinstein, 1001 Nights Productions, Elizabeth Cuthrell & Steven Tuttleman, Rupert Gavin, Robyn L. Paley, SGC USA, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Cindy & Jay Gutterman/Marc David Levine, Marguerite Hoffman/Van Kaplan, Shakespeare Road

     

    Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

    Author: Jack Thorne

    Producers: Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender, Harry Potter Theatrical Productions

     

    Junk

    Author: Ayad Akhtar

    Producers: Lincoln Center Theater, André Bishop, Adam Siegel, Hattie K. Jutagir, The Araca Group

     

    Latin History for Morons

    Author: John Leguizamo

    Producers: Nelle Nugent, Kenneth Teaton, Denoff Salmira Amigos - Jeremy Handelman/Ben DeJesus, Audible, Peter Fine, Jon B. Platt, Jamie deRoy, Melissa and Dan Berger, Jose Mendez/Katie Graziano, Morwin Schmookler, Avex International Inc., Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Tony Taccone, Michael Leibert, Susan Medak, The Public Theater, Oskar Eustis, Patrick Willingham, Mandy Hackett

  • Best Musical

    'Mean Girls'
    'Mean Girls'
    Courtesy of Joan Marcus

    The Band's Visit

    Producers: Orin Wolf, StylesFour Productions, Evamere Entertainment, Atlantic Theater Company, David F. Schwartz, Barbara Broccoli, Frederick Zollo, Grove∙REG, Lassen Blume Baldwin, Thomas Steven Perakos, Marc Platt, The Shubert Organization, The Baruch/Routh/Frankel/Viertel Group, Robert Cole, deRoy-Carr-Klausner, Federman-Moellenberg, FilmNation Entertainment, Roy Furman, FVSL Theatricals, Hendel-Karmazin, HoriPro Inc., IPN, Jam Theatricals, The John Gore Organization, Koenigsberg-Krauss, David Mirvish, James L. Nederlander, Al Nocciolino, Once Upon a Time Productions, Susan Rose, Paul Shiverick, Allan Williams

     

    Frozen

    Producers: Disney Theatrical Productions, Thomas Schumacher

     

    Mean Girls

    Producers: Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman, Paramount Pictures, Marisa Sechrest, Ars Nova Entertainment, Berlind Productions, Steve Burke, Scott M. Delman, Roy Furman, Robert Greenblatt, Ruth Hendel, Jam Theatricals, The John Gore Organization, The Lowy Salpeter Company, James L. Nederlander, Christine Schwarzman, Universal Theatrical Group, David Turner

     

    SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

    Producers: Nickelodeon, The Araca Group, Sony Music Masterworks, Kelp on the Road

  • Best Revival of a Play

    'The Iceman Cometh'
    'The Iceman Cometh'
    Courtesy of Julieta Cervantes

    Angels in America

    Producers: Tim Levy for NT America, Jordan Roth, Rufus Norris & Lisa Burger for the National Theatre, Elliott & Harper Productions, Kash Bennett for NT Productions, Aged in Wood, The Baruch-Viertel-Routh-Frankel Group, Jane Bergère, Adam Blanshay Productions, Catwenjam Productions, Jean Doumanian, Gilad-Rogowsky, Gold-Ross Productions, The John Gore Organization, Grove Entertainment, Harris Rubin Productions, Hornos-Moellenberg, Brian & Dayna Lee, Benjamin Lowy, Stephanie P. McClelland, David Mirvish, Mark Pigott, Jon B. Platt, E. Price-LD Ent., Daryl Roth, Catherine Schreiber, Barbara Whitman, Jujamcyn Theaters, The Nederlander Organization, The Shubert Organization

     

    Edward Albee's Three Tall Women

    Producers: Scott Rudin, Barry Diller, Eli Bush, The John Gore Organization, James L. Nederlander, Candy Spelling, Len Blavatnik, Rosalind Productions, Inc., Eric Falkenstein, Peter May, Patty Baker, Diana DiMenna, Wendy Federman & Heni Koenigsberg, Benjamin Lowy & Adrian Salpeter, Joey Parnes, Sue Wagner, John Johnson

     

    Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh

    Producers: Scott Rudin, Eli Bush, Universal Theatrical Group, Eric Falkenstein, Dan Frishwasser, John Gore Organization, James L. Nederlander, Peter May, Stephanie P. McClelland, Candy Spelling, Stephen C. Byrd & Alia Jones-Harvey, Patty Baker, Diana DiMenna, David Mirvish, Wendy Federman & Heni Koenigsberg, Benjamin Lowy & Adrian Salpeter, Jason Blum, Joey Parnes, Sue Wagner, John Johnson

     

    Lobby Hero

    Producers: 2ndStage, Carole Rothman, Casey Reitz, Christopher Burney

     

    Travesties

    Producers: Roundabout Theatre Company, Todd Haimes, Julia C. Levy, Sydney Beers, Steve Dow, Chocolate Factory Productions, Sonia Friedman Productions, David Babani

  • Best Revival of a Musical

    'Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel'
    'Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel'
    Julieta Cervantes

    My Fair Lady

    Producers: Lincoln Center Theater, André Bishop, Adam Siegel, Hattie K. Jutagir, Nederlander Presentations, Inc.

     

    Once On This Island

    Producers: Ken Davenport, Hunter Arnold, Carl Daikeler, Roy Putrino, Broadway Strategic Return Fund, Sandi Moran, Caiola Productions, H. Richard Hopper, Diego Kolankowsky, Brian Cromwell Smith, Ron Kastner, Rob Kolson, Judith Manocherian/Kevin Lyle, Jay Alix/Una Jackman/Jeff Wise, Witzend Productions/Jeff Grove/Wishnie-Strasberg, Mark Ferris/Michelle Riley/Marie Stevenson, Silva Theatrical Group/Jesse McKendry/Dr. Mojgan Fajiram, Conor Bagley/Brendan C. Tetro/Invisible Wall Productions, Silverwalport Productions/Tyler Mount/Ushkowitzlatimer Productions, The Harbert Family/Reilly Hickey, Keith Cromwell/Red Mountain Theatre Company, 42nd.Club/The Yonnone Family/Island Productions

     

    Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

    Producers: Roy Furman, Scott Rudin, Barry Diller, Edward Walson, Universal Theatrical Group, Benjamin Lowy, Eli Bush, James L. Nederlander, Candy Spelling, John Gore Organization, Peter May, Ronnie Lee, Sid & Ruth Lapidus, Stephanie P. McClelland, Sandy Robertson, Caiola Productions, Len Blavatnik, Dominion Ventures, SHN Theatres, The Araca Group, Patty Baker, Al Nocciolino, Darlene Marcos Shiley, Julie Boardman & Marc David Levine, Jennifer Fischer & Olympus Theatricals, Candia Fisher & Allen L. Stevens, Jon Jashni & Matthew Baer, Thomas S. Perakos & Jim Fantaci, Wendy Federman & Heni Koenigsberg, Bruce Robert Harris & Jack W. Batman, John Thomas, Joey Parnes, Sue Wagner, John Johnson

  • Best Actor in a Play

    Andrew Garfield in 'Angels in America'
    Andrew Garfield in 'Angels in America'
    Courtesy of Helen Maybanks

    Andrew Garfield, Angels in America

    Tom Hollander, Travesties

    Jamie Parker, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

    Mark Rylance, Farinelli and The King

    Denzel Washington, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh

  • Best Actress in a Play

    Amy Schumer
    Amy Schumer
    Karwai Tang/Getty Images

    Glenda Jackson, Edward Albee's Three Tall Women

    Condola Rashad, Saint Joan

    Lauren Ridloff, Children of a Lesser God

    Amy Schumer, Meteor Shower

  • Best Actor in a Musical

    Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

    Harry Hadden-Paton, My Fair Lady

    Joshua Henry, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

    Tony Shalhoub, The Band's Visit

    Ethan Slater, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

  • Best Actress in a Musical

    Lauren Ambrose in 'My Fair Lady'
    Lauren Ambrose in 'My Fair Lady'
    Courtesy of Joan Marcus

    Lauren Ambrose, My Fair Lady

    Hailey Kilgore, Once On This Island

    LaChanze, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

    Katrina Lenk, The Band's Visit

    Taylor Louderman, Mean Girls

    Jessie Mueller, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

  • Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

    Michael Cera in 'Lobby Hero'
    Michael Cera in 'Lobby Hero'
    Courtesy of Joan Marcus

    Anthony Boyle, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

    Michael Cera, Lobby Hero

    Brian Tyree Henry, Lobby Hero

    Nathan Lane, Angels in America

    David Morse, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh

  • Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

    Laurie Metcalf
    Laurie Metcalf
    Getty Images

    Susan Brown, Angels in America

    Noma Dumezweni, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

    Deborah Findlay, The Children

    Denise Gough, Angels in America

    Laurie Metcalf, Edward Albee's Three Tall Women

  • Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

    Norbert Leo Butz, My Fair Lady

    Alexander Gemignani, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

    Grey Henson, Mean Girls

    Gavin Lee, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

    Ari'el Stachel, The Band's Visit

  • Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

    Ariana DeBose, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

    Renee Fleming, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

    Lindsay Mendez, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

    Ashley Park, Mean Girls

    Diana Rigg, My Fair Lady

  • Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

    'SpongeBob Squarepants: The Musical"
    'SpongeBob Squarepants: The Musical"
    Courtesy of Joan Marcus

    Angels in America
    Music: Adrian Sutton

    The Band's Visit
    Music & Lyrics: David Yazbek

    Frozen
    Music & Lyrics: Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

    Mean Girls
    Music: Jeff Richmond Lyrics: Nell Benjamin

    SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
    Music & Lyrics: Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler & Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper & Rob Hyman, John Legend, Panic! at the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants, T.I., Domani & Lil'C

  • Best Book of a Musical

    The Band's Visit
    Itamar Moses

    Frozen
    Jennifer Lee

    Mean Girls
    Tina Fey

    SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
    Kyle Jarrow

  • Best Direction of a Play

    'Angels in America'
    'Angels in America'
    Courtesy of Helen Maybanks

    Marianne Elliott, Angels in America

    Joe Mantello, Edward Albee's Three Tall Women

    Patrick Marber, Travesties

    John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

    George C. Wolfe, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh

  • Best Direction of a Musical

    'Mean Girls'
    'Mean Girls'
    Courtesy of Joan Marcus

    Michael Arden, Once On This Island

    David Cromer, The Band's Visit

    Tina Landau, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

    Casey Nicholaw, Mean Girls

    Bartlett Sher, My Fair Lady

  • Best Costume Design of a Play

    'Farinelli and the King'
    'Farinelli and the King'
    Joan Marcus

    Jonathan Fensom, Farinelli and The King

    Nicky Gillibrand, Angels in America

    Katrina Lindsay, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

    Ann Roth, Edward Albee's Three Tall Women

    Ann Roth, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh

  • Best Costume Design of a Musical

    'Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel'
    'Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel'
    Julieta Cervantes

    Gregg Barnes, Mean Girls

    Clint Ramos, Once On This Island

    Ann Roth, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

    David Zinn, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

    Catherine Zuber, My Fair Lady

  • Best Scenic Design of a Play

    'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'
    'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'
    Courtesy of Manuel Harlan

    Miriam Buether, Edward Albee's Three Tall Women

    Jonathan Fensom, Farinelli and The King

    Christine Jones, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

    Santo Loquasto, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh

    Ian MacNeil and Edward Pierce, Angels in America

  • Best Scenic Design of a Musical

    Dane Laffrey, Once On This Island

    Scott Pask, The Band's Visit

    Scott Pask, Finn Ross & Adam Young, Mean Girls

    Michael Yeargan, My Fair Lady

    David Zinn, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

  • Best Lighting Design of a Play

    'Angels in America'
    'Angels in America'
    Courtesy of Brinkoff & Mögenburg

    Neil Austin, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

    Paule Constable, Angels in America

    Jules Fisher + Peggy Eisenhauer, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh

    Paul Russell, Farinelli and The King

    Ben Stanton, Junk

  • Best Lighting Design of a Musical

    'The Band's Visit'
    'The Band's Visit'
    Courtesy of Matthew Murphy

    Kevin Adams, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

    Jules Fisher + Peggy Eisenhauer, Once On This Island

    Donald Holder, My Fair Lady

    Brian MacDevitt, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

    Tyler Micoleau, The Band's Visit

  • Best Sound Design of a Play

    '1984'
    '1984'
    Julieta Cervantes

    Adam Cork, Travesties

    Ian Dickinson for Autograph, Angels in America

    Gareth Fry, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

    Tom Gibbons, 1984

    Dan Moses Schreier, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh

  • Best Sound Design of a Musical

    'SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical'
    'SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical'
    Courtesy of Joan Marcus

    Kai Harada, The Band's Visit

    Peter Hylenski, Once On This Island

    Scott Lehrer, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

    Brian Ronan, Mean Girls

    Walter Trarbach and Mike Dobson, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

  • Best Choreography

    'My Fair Lady'
    'My Fair Lady'
    Courtesy of Joan Marcus

    Christopher Gattelli, My Fair Lady

    Christopher Gattelli, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

    Steven Hoggett, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

    Casey Nicholaw, Mean Girls

    Justin Peck, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

  • Best Orchestrations

    'Once on This Island'
    'Once on This Island'
    Courtesy of Joan Marcus

    John Clancy, Mean Girls

    Tom Kitt, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

    Annmarie Milazzo & Michael Starobin, Once On This Island

    Jamshied Sharifi, The Band's Visit

    Jonathan Tunick, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

  • Recipients of Awards and Honors in Non-competitive Categories

    Bruce Springsteen in 'Springsteen on Broadway'
    Bruce Springsteen in 'Springsteen on Broadway'
    Courtesy of Rob DeMartin
    Special Tony Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre

    Chita Rivera

    Andrew Lloyd Webber

    Special Tony Awards

    John Leguizamo

    Bruce Springsteen

    Regional Theatre Tony Award

    La MaMa E.T.C.

    New York City

    Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award

    Nick Scandalios

    Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre

    Sara Krulwich

    Bessie Nelson

    Ernest Winzer Cleaners

comments powered by Disqus