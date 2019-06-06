Tonys: Who Should Win, Who Will Win

The 73rd Annual Tony Awards will be handed out Sunday night at Radio City Music Hall in New York, with James Corden returning as host for the second time.

Ahead of the show, The Hollywood Reporter's chief theater critic David Rooney and awards analyst Scott Feinberg make their picks for who should and will win, respectively.

While the general consensus is that Elaine May and Santino Fontana should go ahead and clear space on their trophy shelves, many other top awards remain wide open races, which should generate suspense and surprises at the ceremony.

Read on to see THR's picks, and click here for the full list of nominations.