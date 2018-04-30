Tony Awards: Predicting the Nominees Using Math

On Tuesday morning, the Tonys will announce the most coveted invitation on Broadway: the nomination that will determine which directors, actors, designers, choreographers and writers will be invited to attend the 2018 Tony Awards on June 10. But for anyone who just can’t wait, we can predict the chance that each potential nominee for best musical, best play, best musical revival and best play revival hears their show’s name called by using just math.

Every year, I use a formula to weight other awards show nominations (namely, the Drama Desk Awards, Drama League Awards and Outer Critics Circle Awards) alongside critic predictions to determine the likelihood whether each show on Broadway will be nominated. The better a predictor has done in the past, the more weight that predictor is given this year.

Not only do these standings serve as an indicator for who is likely to be included among the four best show categories, but they also serve as an approximate ranking of how likely each show is to ultimately win its category. So, with six weeks to go until the big night, here are the current mathematical Tony standings.