Tonys: Who Should Win, Who Will Win

It's been a thin season for new work on Broadway but a robust one for revivals. That means there's little competition for the frontrunners in the best play and musical categories, with most of the suspense centered on the remounts.

The two-part continuation of J.K. Rowling's beloved wizardry saga, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and composer David Yazbek's intoxicating desert kiss, The Band's Visit, are the new shows to beat. Distinguished play revivals battling it out include Angels in America, The Iceman Cometh and Three Tall Women, while two classic musicals, Carousel and My Fair Lady, go up against an enchanting underdog in Once on This Island.

Among star performers vying for Tony honors this year, British stage and screen royalty Glenda Jackson appears a sure thing to take home lead actress honors for the first time with her fifth nomination, for Three Tall Women; while Andrew Garfield has a strong shot at lead actor for his work in Angels in America.

There's a chance those same productions might double up in the featured acting races too. After earning a Tony last season for A Doll's House, Part 2, Laurie Metcalf could score her second consecutive win, this time for Three Tall Women. And two-time previous winner Nathan Lane is well positioned to pick up a third Tony for Angels.

The 72nd Annual Tony Awards will be presented June 10 at 8 p.m., airing live on CBS (tape-delayed on the West Coast) from New York's Radio City Music Hall. Taking on co-hosting duties are Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban, previous Tony nominees, respectively, for best original score for Waitress, and for lead actor in a musical for Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812. The awards will cap off a record-breaking 2017-18 season on Broadway, with grosses nudging $1.7 billion and admissions at 13.8 million.

With one week to go before the ceremony, The Hollywood Reporter's chief theater critic David Rooney shares his picks for the most deserving nominees, while awards analyst Scott Feinberg reads the tea leaves to predict who will triumph in the top categories — more often than not this year, they're in agreement.