The Top 10 Costume Design Schools

This progressive fine arts school, formerly the Chouinard Art Institute, got its initial backing from Walt Disney; Tim Disney is chair of the board of trustees today. While cos­tuming Kristen Wiig, Last Man on Earth's Sandra Burns followed a teacher's advice and put her in "long flowy robes, high heels to make her off balance, and a color palette of creams and whites," Burns recalls, "a most impractical choice when trying to survive the end of the world." Innovative programming includes experience design, for themed entertainment and immersive experiences, as well as costume in animation — an emerging career field — with a class for animators and costume designers to collaborate.

TUITION $48,660 (BFA, MFA)

ALUMNI Bob Mackie (The Cher Show), Ariel Boroff (key costumer, Station 19, Superstore), Sandra Burns (The Cool Kids, Last Man on Earth)