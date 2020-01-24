The Top 10 Costume Design Schools

Emmy-winning CMU grad Daniel Orlandi (Ford v Ferrari) touts Carnegie Mellon for its collaborative atmosphere: "Working on [school] productions in different jobs helped me to learn to respect the actors and made me interested in what makes them feel comfortable in the part. What we do is not fashion and while sometimes it overlaps, it's all about the character." Orlandi also credits alumni networking as an integral part of his education that eventually landed him his first gig as Bob Mackie's assistant. "Now that I am well into my career, I will hire someone who went to Carnegie as we have a shorthand already." Undergrad and grad students learn marketable skills in tailoring, draping, dyeing and millinery work, and design several productions each semester. Internships are available at the Pittsburgh Public Theater and Opera companies, and the school's New Works Series also provides opportunities to boost portfolios.

TUITION $55,816 (BFA); $36,300 (MFA)

ALUMNI Ann Roth (upcoming Wicked), Eduardo Castro (Once Upon a Time), Terry Gordon (USC faculty, The Nanny)