The Top 10 Entertainment Law Schools 2018, Ranked

Sharing the same number of alumni on THR’s Power Lawyers list this year is a clutch of top-rated schools: Cornell University, New York University, UC Hastings, University of Michigan and University of Pennsylvania.

Cornell alum Joe Calabrese has a warning for Ithaca, New York-bound students: “Make sure you really like to work hard. Make sure you don’t mind late hours.”

NYU recently hosted a forum titled “Avoiding the Next Harvey Weinstein: Sexual Harassment and Non-Disclosure Agreements.” Hastings boasts Hollywood alums including former CBS Entertainment president Nancy Tellem and high-profile criminal attorney Thomas Mesereau. Michigan turns to its alumni network to mentor students and Penn (new to this list) serves up a special program on documentaries and the law.

