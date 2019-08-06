The Top 10 Visual Effects Schools

Hollywood may be the center of the film business, but when the time came to canvass the industry for The Hollywood Reporter's annual roster of the best visual effects schools, six international selections made the cut, reflecting the increasingly global nature of the VFX business.

With Canada leading the way, foreign schools are producing such talent as How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World helmer Dean DeBlois, a graduate of Ontario's Sheridan College. France's ArtFX won this year's Visual Effects Society Award for a student work, and a VRproject from Germany's Filmakademie was honored at Siggraph Asia.

When it comes to making movie magic, the master illusionists hail from across the globe — with many coming from one of these 10 premier programs.