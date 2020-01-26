Top 12 Fashion Looks That Rocked the Grammys Red Carpet

At the 62nd Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, the music crowd brought all their fashion glory to the red carpet in a wide variety of creative looks that redefined what a pop star can look like.

In an era of genre-free music, the boundaries also came down around gender and size.

Reigning pop princess Ariana Grande stepped out in a soft, voluminous tulle Giambattista Valli ballgown, while Lizzo went full-on glam, channeling Diana Ross in a strapless white Atelier Versace siren dress with a high slit and a glam faux fur stole.

And gender-benders brought their all.

Eighteen-year-old Billie Eilish (who swept up the Big Four awards) upped her style game in a crystal-embellished Gucci look including an oversized bowling shirt and jogger pants, with slime green GG-logo nails to match.

Billy Porter continued his ode to disco in a Baja East jumpsuit, cropped jacket and accessories covered with over 70,000 crystals—not to mention a hat with a remote-control crystal-fringed veil.

Blending country and hip-hop, while wearing a bold fluorescent fuschia western look complete with a harness (by Atelier Versace, no less) Lil Nas X has just dropped the mic.