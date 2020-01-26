Top 12 Fashion Looks That Rocked the Grammys Red Carpet
Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, and Lil Nas X all made head-turning style statements.
At the 62nd Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, the music crowd brought all their fashion glory to the red carpet in a wide variety of creative looks that redefined what a pop star can look like.
In an era of genre-free music, the boundaries also came down around gender and size.
Reigning pop princess Ariana Grande stepped out in a soft, voluminous tulle Giambattista Valli ballgown, while Lizzo went full-on glam, channeling Diana Ross in a strapless white Atelier Versace siren dress with a high slit and a glam faux fur stole.
And gender-benders brought their all.
Eighteen-year-old Billie Eilish (who swept up the Big Four awards) upped her style game in a crystal-embellished Gucci look including an oversized bowling shirt and jogger pants, with slime green GG-logo nails to match.
Billy Porter continued his ode to disco in a Baja East jumpsuit, cropped jacket and accessories covered with over 70,000 crystals—not to mention a hat with a remote-control crystal-fringed veil.
Blending country and hip-hop, while wearing a bold fluorescent fuschia western look complete with a harness (by Atelier Versace, no less) Lil Nas X has just dropped the mic.
-
Lil Nas X
-
Ariana Grande
With five nominations, the “Thank U Next” singer, who also performed, went for a “go big or go home” take on her trademark flirty, feminine style. Styled by Law Roach, Grande looked like a “princess” (as Roach remarked) in a voluminous , floaty tulle Giambattista Valli ballgown paired with archival Christian Louboutin heels.
-
Billie Eilish
The 18-year-old singer and show performer, who took home the Big Four, teamed with her stylist Samantha Burkhard to put a luxe new spin on her signature, gender-neutral style. Decked out in custom crystal-embroidered Gucci, Eilish’s look included a green turtleneck blouse with statement sleeves, oversized GG-logo jogger pants, and a “bowling shirt” plus a face mask, fingerless gloves, metallic green Flashtrek sneakers and mismatched earrings: one GG drop earring and one lion head motif. And slime green GG-logo nails to match!
-
Lizzo
Leading the pack with eight nominations, the “Cuz I Love You” crooner channeled Diana Ross on the red carpet, wearing an all-white bespoke Atelier Versace look: A strapless gown hand-embellished with Swarovski crystals, as was her glam white faux fur stole. “I was thinking of the powerful, iconic women who have come before her, and the image they’ve relayed when it’s come to glamour,” her stylist, Marko Monroe, said ahead of the show.
-
Billy Porter
A presenter at the awards show, Porter continued his ode to disco in a “bright blue fantasy disco jumpsuit,” according to his stylist Sam Ratelle, created by Baja East creative director Scott Studenberg. The look (including Alexis Bittar jewelry, a Judith Leiber handbag with hand-cut crystal and crystal fringe, and custom Coach boots encrusted with over 9,000 crystals) boasts a total of over 70,000 Preciosa crystals.
-
Beck
The musician looked dapper in a sparkly three-piece suit by Hedi Slimane for Celine: A grey wool jacket, vest and trousers bedazzled with white rhinestone pinstripes, paired with a striped silk shirt, silk polka-dot tie, white Chelsea boots, and the pop of a red silk floral brooch.
-
Gwen Stefani
Before performing, Stefani hit the red carpet in a Dolce & Gabbana Alta moda gown covered with seashells that her stylist duo, Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, said “was inspired by mosaic techniques developed by sailors who used seashells and other elements from the sea to create handmade works while they were away on long voyages.” The gown took over three months to make and Stefani wore it with high, over-the-knee cream patent LeSilla boots for “a bit of a rock ‘n’ roll edge,” said Zangardi.
-
John Legend
Styled by David Thomas, Legend (who also had repeat performances and looks on stage) looked dashing on the carpet in a crisp white shirt and Alexander McQueen suit with an asymmetrical jacket (pleated on one side) that added just the right amount of edge.
-
Tyler the Creator
-
Maggie Rogers
The nominee for Best New Artist emanated star power in a black silk tulle Chanel gown embellished with beaded and sequin embroidery in a star pattern from the 2013-2014 Métiers d’Art collection. She accessorized with Chanel Fine Jewelry diamond earrings, a ring set with diamonds and cultured pearls, and (in a sustainable statement) a chic water bottle carrier.
-
DaBaby
The double nominee pulled it together with panache in a black cherry blossom-patterned jacket, pale pink trousers, a black bow-tie and two large Chanel CC-logo brooches.
-
Shaun Ross
Donning a heavily-embellished pearl look from head to toe (drop earrings to boots and everything in between-- overcoat, top and trousers--by Amy Bond) the 28-year-old musician-model-actor wowed with an opulent, gender-neutral statement on the red carpet.