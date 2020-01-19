Top 15 Best Dressed Stars at the 2020 SAG Awards

As Hollywood's top film and television stars turned up at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday evening, the red carpet at the Shrine Auditorium lit up with more than the usual spritz of glitz, from the dazzle of a multitude of metallic gowns to the shimmer of diamonds and crystals in unexpected places, on dress straps and artful hair clips.

Scarlett Johansson wowed in a custom teal silk Armani Privé gown with a plunging neckline and crystal-embroidered straps, for a memorable entrance and exit.

Overall, the message was all about understated elegance in a nod to Old Hollywood glamour. Jennifer Lopez made a grand entrance in a clean-lined, black strapless gown with a regal train by Georges Hobeika and over $9 million of Harry Winston diamonds; Judy lead actress winner Renee Zellwegger looked lovelyin a midnight blue strapless satin column gown by John Galliano for Maison Margiela; and Cynthia Erivo stepped out in a show-stopping strapless Schiaparelli gown with a color-block red top and dramatic fuchsia train.

Trends of the night included belts (Lupita Nyong'o! Charlize Theron!) and the return of women in p.m. power pants and strong suiting.

There was a return of cummerbunds on gentlemen, worn in a fresh way by Noah Schnapp, who looked sharp in baby blue Balmain.

And Fleabag's handsome priest Andrew Scott (once again a breakout in the fashion arena) won over hearts by donning Valentine's Day hues, as he did at the Critic's Choice Awards--this time, a mauve Azzaro Couture tux paired with a pale pink silk shirt.

See all the best-dressed stars on the SAG Awards red carpet below.