Top 15 Best Dressed Stars at the 2020 SAG Awards
Scarlett Johansson, Cynthia Erivo and Sterling K. Brown topped the list.
As Hollywood's top film and television stars turned up at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday evening, the red carpet at the Shrine Auditorium lit up with more than the usual spritz of glitz, from the dazzle of a multitude of metallic gowns to the shimmer of diamonds and crystals in unexpected places, on dress straps and artful hair clips.
Scarlett Johansson wowed in a custom teal silk Armani Privé gown with a plunging neckline and crystal-embroidered straps, for a memorable entrance and exit.
Overall, the message was all about understated elegance in a nod to Old Hollywood glamour. Jennifer Lopez made a grand entrance in a clean-lined, black strapless gown with a regal train by Georges Hobeika and over $9 million of Harry Winston diamonds; Judy lead actress winner Renee Zellwegger looked lovelyin a midnight blue strapless satin column gown by John Galliano for Maison Margiela; and Cynthia Erivo stepped out in a show-stopping strapless Schiaparelli gown with a color-block red top and dramatic fuchsia train.
Trends of the night included belts (Lupita Nyong'o! Charlize Theron!) and the return of women in p.m. power pants and strong suiting.
There was a return of cummerbunds on gentlemen, worn in a fresh way by Noah Schnapp, who looked sharp in baby blue Balmain.
And Fleabag's handsome priest Andrew Scott (once again a breakout in the fashion arena) won over hearts by donning Valentine's Day hues, as he did at the Critic's Choice Awards--this time, a mauve Azzaro Couture tux paired with a pale pink silk shirt.
See all the best-dressed stars on the SAG Awards red carpet below.
-
Scarlett Johansson
The presenter and double nominee (lead actress for Marriage Story, supporting actress for Jojo Rabbit) took the plunge in a custom teal silk Armani Privé gown with draped pleating at the hips and an open back with crystal-embroidered straps. Styled by Molly Dickson, Johannson added glitz with jewelry by Taffin.
-
Cynthia Erivo
The Harriet lead actress nominee, styled by Jason Bolden, rocked a custom Schiaparelli haute couture gown with a draped red bustier top and volumized skirt in shocking pink silk faille with a dramatic train, designed by Daniel Roseberry. She accessorized with multiple diamond earrings and rings by Maria Tash, as well as a $940,000 snake necklace, over $45,000 of diamond rings, and $36,120 Centro Dahlia earrings, all by Roberto Coin.
-
Sterling K. Brown
The presenter and This is Us lead actor nominee looked sharp in an 18th Amendment black-and-white checked tuxedo jacket with wide black lapels and cuffs, paired with a crisp white tuxedo shirt, black trousers and a black bow tie. Stylist Naz Meknat helped him to accessorize further with black velvet Christian Louboutin velvet loafers embellished on the toe cap with strass crystals, and an Omega watch and cufflinks.
“I'm always looking for something fresh and different," says Meknat. "I like [my clients] to stand out and not blend in. I took a meeting with the creative director of 18th Amendment a few months ago, and we decided to go with a classic but fun made-to-measure tuxedo."
-
Jennifer Lopez
Styled by the duo Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haeen, the Hustlers supporting actress nominee made a grand entrance in an elegant black strapless Georges Hobeika dress with a train, paired with a black satin Tyler Ellis clutch trimed with Swarovski crystals, black satin Casadei heels, and over $9 million worth of Harry Winston diamond jewelry.
-
Noah Schnapp
Styled by Philippe Uter, the Stranger Things star stood out in a baby blue Balmain tuxedo cinched with a matching cummerbund and paired with a crisp white button-front shirt (sans tie) and white Balmain sneakers.
-
Reese Witherspoon
Witherspoon — nominated for best ensemble for Big Little Lies — glimmered in a Celine dress by Heidi Slimane. The one-shoulder gown with a high slit was fully embroidered in crystals and black sequins, and stylist Petra Flannery accessorized with Harry Winston diamond rings, bracelets and earring, along with strappy Celine shoes.
-
Renée Zellweger
The Judy best actress winner, styled by Petra Flannery, looked glamorous in a custom Maison Margiela midnight blue satin haute couture bustier column gown created by John Galliano, paired with Jimmy Choo pumps. For added sparkle, she wore a Cartier Paris Nouvelle Vague bracelet with hematites, amethysts, smoky quartz, pink opals and diamonds
-
Charlize Theron
The nominated lead actress for Bombshell stunned in a look by Givenchy: A silver embroidered top, black crepe skirt (cinched with a belt), black leather sandals and a black clutch. Styled by Leslie Fremar, Theron showed off $4 million worth of Tiffany diamonds, including 11-carat diamond earrings and a Victoria tennis bracelet worn in her hair over her part for a "futuristic look," according to hairstylist Adir Abergel.
-
Mahershala Ali
The True Detective lead actor nominee looked dapper as always in a floral-patterned navy velvet shawl-collar tuxedo, a navy “bomber collar” shirt, and navy silk scarf with a matching silk pocket square and dress shoes –all from Ermenegildo Zegna’s 2020 Red Carpet Collection. Styled by Van Van Alonso, Ali added Oliver People’s sunglasses with lilac-colored lenses, matte metallic black Bruno Magli loafers, and a Montblanc watch. “We love to experiment with the classic tux; different collar cuts, layers and textures make these looks come to life,” Alonso told THR.
-
Lupita Nyong'oThe Us lead actress nominee and presenter dazzled in $3.5 million of diamonds and a Louis Vuitton gown embellished with 32,000 sequins and crystals. “We really wanted to harness the elegance and timelessness and modernity that Lupita embodies and values,” says her stylist Micaela Erlanger. She paired the dress — featuring a white satin draped bustier and intricate floral embroidery on the bodice and skirt — with 90 carats of Forevermark diamonds.
-
Dan Levy
In a tongue-in-chic reference to his on-screen family name, Schitts Creek star Dan Levy stepped out in a rose-embroidered black satin coat with wool and mohair contrast detailing, pairedwith a b lack wool and silk canvas Suit and white cotton shirt—all by Dior Men. Stylist Erica Cloud also added a rose batelle ring with white and pink diamonds, tsavorite garnets and pink sapphires by Dior Fine Jewelry.
-
Laura Dern
The Marriage Story best supporting actress winner went for bold shoulders in a sustainable custom Stella McCartney gown with circular gold chain detailing. Styled by Cristina Ehrlich, Dern added Chrisitan Louboutin gold leather sling-back Actina pumps and over $11,000-worth of Tiffany & Co. diamonds including HardWear double long link earrings and five rings.
-
Andrew Scott
The lead actor nominee and breakout star on Fleabag (styled by Ilaria Urbinati) opted for another take on Valentine’s Day hues after his Critics’ Choice statement combo of red and fuschia. For the SAGs, Scott stepped out in a mauve Azzaro Couture tuxedo from the spring-summer 2020 collection paired with a pink silk shirt, accessorized with a black bow-tie and cummerbund and Christin Louboutin black patent lace up Greggo dress shoes.
“He gravitated to that suit right away because of the color,” said Urbinati. “We changed all the buttons to black tux buttons to pair it with the bow tie and cummerbund. It’s all about the details.”
-
Nicole Kidman
The Bombshell supporting actress nominee and presenter, styled by Julia Von Boehm, continued her impeccable run on the red carpet in a custom sequined, long-sleeved gown from Michael Kors Collection with a ruffled, thigh-high slit. Her extras included Alexandre Birman black leather Riviera sandals embellished with colorful Swarovski crystals, Lydia Courteille drop earrings, and a variety of rings by Mindi Mond, Swati Dhanak, Karma El Khali, and IO Collective.
-
Dakota Fanning
Styled by Samantha McMillen, the Once Upon A Time in Hollywood actress shimmered in a seafoam green Valentino gown with a keyhole cutout and a sheer panel on the back. Fanning completed her look with rings and earrings by Fred Leighton and Sophia Webster heels.