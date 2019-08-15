The Top 15 Top International Film Schools

Founding director Renen Schorr will be stepping down from the Jerusalem, Israel, school in November, having completed The Jerusalem Trilogy, his feature series with top alumni that is set to be screened around the world at stops including New York's MoMA, the Toronto Cinematheque and the Barbican Centre in London.

