The Top 15 Top International Film Schools
From Mexico City to Munich, these institutions have bolstered their programs in the past year with new faculty, degrees and partnerships.
Written by Trilby Beresford, Tara Bitran, Kirsten Chuba, Mia Galuppo, Katie Kilkenny, Pamela McClintock, Tatiana Siegel and Rebecca Sun
-
Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts School of Film and Television
The school is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year and also saw the appointment of a new deputy director, Gillian Choa, who was previously the dean of Hong Kong's School of Theatre and Entertainment Arts.
-
Australian Film, Television and Radio School
Building on its close relationship with the Australian industry, AFTRS has introduced a new master of arts screen course that is open to both international and local students and covers 10 disciplines, including animation, directing and screenwriting.
-
Beijing Film Academy
BFA now has an undergraduate film production program taught entirely in English. A new summer camp program co-hosted with the New York Film Academy will help emerging filmmaking voices forge international ties.
-
Centro de Capacitación Cinematográfica
When the Mexico City school was founded in 1975, Oscar-nominated director Luis Buñuel was named honorary president, and for more than four decades the school has consistently produced important talent, including The Wolf of Wall Street cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto and Oscar-nominated production designer Felipe Fernández del Paso (Frida).
-
Centro Sperimentale Di Cinematografia
Italy's National School of Cinema offers courses across all film disciplines for anyone fluent in Italian. The CSC also partners with the National Film Library to restore classic Italian films.
-
Escola Livre De Cinema
The Brazilian school offers technical training (rather than a regular college degree) and access to 16mm equipment and developing help. Alumni include Gabriel Martins and Maurílio Martins (In the Heart of the World) and Thiago Macêdo Correia, who together co-founded the prominent indie production company Filmes de Plástico.
-
Hochschule Für Film und Fernsehen
Munich's storied academy offers degrees in everything from directing and producing to cinematography, screenwriting and VFX. The Hochschule also has the advantage of being tuition free — if you can get past its notoriously tough admissions board.
-
Lodz Film School
Founded in 1948, Poland's national film school numbers three Oscar winners among its alumni: Roman Polanski, Andrzej Wajda and Zbigniew Rybczynski. Holders of honorary doctorates include Martin Scorsese, Michael Haneke and famed cinematographer Vittorio Storaro.
-
National Film and Television School
The latest alums from the U.K.'s best-known film and TV college — which has a new director in Jon Wardle — include Laurie Nunn, creator of the Netflix hit Sex Education, and 2019 grad Alice Seabright, who'll be directing the second season. Damien Chazelle was among those giving master classes the past year.
-
National Film School of Denmark
The film school for every movie Dane of note, including Bille August, Susanne Bier and Lars von Trier, Denmark's national film school requires fluency in Danish, and all applicants must pass an entrance test including practical exercises and interviews before being admitted.
-
RTA School of Media at Ryerson University
The prestigious Toronto institution includes programs for media production, sport media and new media as well as a Los Angeles bootcamp. Visits to the National Association of Broadcasters convention prepare grads for the fast-changing entertainment industry.
-
The Sae Institute
Offering 18-month and two-year bachelor programs in audio engineering, cross-media production, digital film production, VFX and 3D animation, Zurich's SAE is part of a network of technical institutes spanning 26 countries, making networking after graduation all the easier.
-
The Sam Spiegel Film & Television School
Founding director Renen Schorr will be stepping down from the Jerusalem, Israel, school in November, having completed The Jerusalem Trilogy, his feature series with top alumni that is set to be screened around the world at stops including New York's MoMA, the Toronto Cinematheque and the Barbican Centre in London.
