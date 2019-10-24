Top 20 Interior Designers in Los Angeles

Their exit from powerhouse design studio Commune hasn't slowed down brother-and-sister duo Pamela and Ramin Shamshiri. The two Shamshiris, born in Tehran of an Iranian father and Roman mother, find inspiration in history, filtering it through a multicultural lens, and in their deep-seated belief that good design is the launching pad to a better life. “Our process is very similar to production,” Pam notes, “We think holistically, and have a narrative as well as experience in mind always.” Strong creatives like Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen and his wife Lauren, Beck and André Balazs gush with praise for their work. "We adore her," says client Anne Hathaway of the home Pam designed for her and husband Adam Shulman. "To have the courage to speak up about what's in front of you — as opposed to just faithfully executing what was agreed upon and put down on paper — is a trait Pam possesses that we came to value enormously." By way of example, Hathaway cites paint in the kitchen that wasn't working (Shamshiri instead went with a "light white stain on the wood, and she was absolutely right," says Hathaway); and mallard curtains that "I had my doubts about, but now I love those ducks." The actress adds, "Sometimes ambitious design can be intellectually satisfying, but feel alienating to live in. We love our home because it brings us pleasure to look at, but we love living in it — having friends over, cooking, chilling, raising our family."