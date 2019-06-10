Top 25 Graduate Schools for an Acting Degree, Ranked

Like so many decisions in life, the choice of where to get an acting degree often boils down to money. Many of the schools on this list offer full-ride scholarships (and even living expenses), if you're lucky enough to be among the one or two percent who get in. Others — especially those with door-opening names, like Juilliard and Yale — require truckloads of cash to attend (an MFA from Columbia runs about $65,000). Of course, money isn't the only factor, which is why The Hollywood Reporter has once again consulted with academics, influencers and alums to rank the top 25 schools turning acting into serious business.