Top 25 Music Schools for Composing for Film and TV, Ranked

For years, music schools could be divided into two camps: conservatory-style programs that concentrated on classical training, and others that focused on media scoring degrees for film and TV work. Lately, however, those lines have been blurring, with even the esteemed Juilliard School branching out into the cinematic arts (or at least offering a summer seminar).

In some ways, that blurring makes picking a music school even harder. So, to help, THR once again presents its annual Top 25 Music Schools list, ranking the best of the best. To calculate the rankings, the magazine relied on the results of a survey sent to more than 1,500 members of the Society of Composers & Lyricists.