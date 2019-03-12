Who Gives Beyoncé, Cardi B and Kacey Musgraves Their Glam Looks: Music's 5 Most Influential Stylists

Meet The Hollywood Reporter's top five stylists for musicians in 2019 — the ones that make sure their superstar clients hit a high note on the red carpet.

Just look at Cardi B's Venus gown, designed by Thierry Mugler, which she wore to the 2019 Grammys: "I wanted to show that there are no rules," says listmaker Kollin Carter.

Stylist Erica Cloud put together 16 looks during this awards season, including Grammy winner Kacey Musgraves' Oscars outfit. "Kacey and I both fell in love with the gown the moment she put it on. We loved the color, the incredible tulle shoulders that look editorial from any angle, and the overall ethereal essence of the gown," Cloud says.

From Beyoncé's music video costumes — courtesy of Zerina Akers — to Rihanna's Met Gala look as the Pope — styled by Mel Ottenberg — these five stylists propel the year's hottest singers to the top of best-dressed lists.