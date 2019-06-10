Top 5 Undergraduate Schools for an Acting Degree
Just starting out? Here's where to begin earning your chops.
An MFA is helpful if you want to graduate with an Actors' Equity card — plus the academic credentials to teach acting in a college setting at some point in the future. But plenty of big-name actors have gotten their starts with only an undergraduate degree: Holly Hunter earned a BFA from Carnegie Mellon in 1980; Adam Driver got one from Juilliard in 2009; and Billy Magnusen graduated from University North Carolina School of the Arts' superb undergraduate program in 2007. Here then are the five best programs in the world for a bachelor's degree in acting.
-
National Institute of Dramatic Art
Kensington, Australia
Australia's top institution flies foreign directors like Robert Schuster to Sydney for residencies.
-
UNCSA
Winston-Salem, North Carolina
This year, musicals like SpongeBob SquarePants featured recent alumni of this Winston-Salem, North Carolina, school.
-
NYU
New York
Jelani Alladin ('14), who starred in Frozen on Broadway, says his time at NYU was "invaluable," especially the "connections."
-
Juilliard
New York
"The peeling may hurt, but it's a good hurt," says Oscar Isaac ('05) of how the NYC school breaks down actors to their elemental selves.
-
Carnegie Mellon
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Stephen Schwartz ('68), of Wicked fame, returns each year to help students mount a new musical at this Pittsburgh university.
