Jonas Brothers, BTS, Nipsey Hussle Tribute and Beyond: Memorable Musical Moments From 'SNL's' 44th Season

From the highly energetic, record-breaking, world sweeping K-pop phenomenon that is BTS, to a perplexing performance from Kanye West dressed up like a beverage bottle, Saturday Night Live offered a impressive menu of musical artists for its 44th season. The recently reunited Jonas Brothers performed their hugely popular "Sucker," while the legendary Paul Simon graced the stage with the sweet and familiar sounds we know best.

And then there was DJ Khaled's tribute to Nipsey Hussle that provided one of the most emotional moments of the season. "Long live Nipsey Hussle," the rapper declared, joined on stage by fellow musicians John Legend, SZA, Meek Mill and more. "The marathon continues." The group went on to perform "Higher," a track off DJ Khaled's new album that features Hussle.

But who could forget Adam Sandler's heartbreaking musical tribute to the late Chris Farley? The actor kept himself together with poise and dignity, calling his friend "sweeter than honey" and recalling his past sketches and characters from SNL and his life in comedy. Definitely a moment to reach for the tissue box.

Of course, Halsey and Miley Cyrus gave slick performances that must also be re-lived. Bring on the lights, music, dance, spectacle, nostalgia, and get your boogie on.