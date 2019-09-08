Toronto: 5 New Restaurants Not to Miss

8:00 AM 9/8/2019

by Etan Vlessing

Festival-goers and epicurean tourists alike can enjoy these freshly opened options that add new flavor to the north of the border experience.

  • Rosalinda

    133 Richmond St. W

    Rick O'Brien

    Michael C. Hall and Jessica Chastain have been spotted in the vegan eatery, where chef Matthew Ravenscroft says dishes like his Root Vegetable and Mole ($14) and Sweet Potato Enchiladas ($13) are "loud — be it in flavor, color or presentation."

  • Chotto Matte

    161 Bay St.

    Felix Michaud

    A favorite of Toronto Raptors star Serge Ibaka, this Japanese-Peruvian fusion spot offers a traditional sushi bar as well as more exotic fare like a pomegranate salsa beef filet ($36) and lamb chops marinated in a Peruvian chilli miso ($19).

  • Maison Selby

    592 Sherbourne St.

    Courtesy of Subject

    Celebrity chefs Peter Oliver and Michael Bonacini have opened a French bistro just off Yorkville, with classic dishes like Provencal Ratatouille ($23) and Pan-Fried Sole Meuniere ($37). Exec chef John Horne says his dishes are "simple and familiar French food."

  • Coffee Oysters Champagne

    214 King St. West

    Courtesy of Subject

    Everything this new eatery offers is right there in the name (there's also caviar). Chef Kevin Paquette says his menu items — including Oysters Surf and Turf ($21) and Oysters Spicy Sweet ($19) — start "from an idea with one ingredient and build from there."

  • Don Alfonso 1890

    19 Toronto St.

    Paula Wilson

    Michelin star chefs Alfonso and Ernesto Iaccarino's Don Alfonso offers a menu inspired by Italy's Amalfi Coast, with Ice Creamed Eel ($24), Seared Muscovy Duck Breast ($24) and an eight-course tasting menu ($150).

