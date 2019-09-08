Toronto: 5 New Restaurants Not to Miss
Festival-goers and epicurean tourists alike can enjoy these freshly opened options that add new flavor to the north of the border experience.
Rosalinda
133 Richmond St. W
Michael C. Hall and Jessica Chastain have been spotted in the vegan eatery, where chef Matthew Ravenscroft says dishes like his Root Vegetable and Mole ($14) and Sweet Potato Enchiladas ($13) are "loud — be it in flavor, color or presentation."
Chotto Matte
161 Bay St.
A favorite of Toronto Raptors star Serge Ibaka, this Japanese-Peruvian fusion spot offers a traditional sushi bar as well as more exotic fare like a pomegranate salsa beef filet ($36) and lamb chops marinated in a Peruvian chilli miso ($19).
Maison Selby
592 Sherbourne St.
Celebrity chefs Peter Oliver and Michael Bonacini have opened a French bistro just off Yorkville, with classic dishes like Provencal Ratatouille ($23) and Pan-Fried Sole Meuniere ($37). Exec chef John Horne says his dishes are "simple and familiar French food."
Coffee Oysters Champagne
214 King St. West
Everything this new eatery offers is right there in the name (there's also caviar). Chef Kevin Paquette says his menu items — including Oysters Surf and Turf ($21) and Oysters Spicy Sweet ($19) — start "from an idea with one ingredient and build from there."
Don Alfonso 1890
19 Toronto St.
Michelin star chefs Alfonso and Ernesto Iaccarino's Don Alfonso offers a menu inspired by Italy's Amalfi Coast, with Ice Creamed Eel ($24), Seared Muscovy Duck Breast ($24) and an eight-course tasting menu ($150).
