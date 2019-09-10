Toronto: Download THR's Festival Dailies
Throughout the three dailies, The Hollywood Reporter provides exclusive first looks, breaking news and interviews with film stars from the 2019 festival.
-
Day 3
The Hollywood Reporter's third and final 2019 Toronto International Film Festival daily issue for Day 3 includes a look at the fest trifecta building awards season buzz; Wonderfilm Media picking up rights to a Steve McQueen biopic; and a chat with Edward Norton about his 20-year long journey of bringing a novel to the big screen.
-
Day 2
The Hollywood Reporter's 2019 Toronto International Film Festival daily issue for Day 2 includes a look at the new films hitting the big screen inspired by #MeToo reckoning; Apple picking up rights to the documentary Dads; and a chat with Rian Johnson about shifting from Star Wars to an Agatha Christie-inspired whodunit.
-
Day 1
The Hollywood Reporter's 2019 Toronto International Film Festival daily issue for Day 1 includes a look into the Indie market struggle; Magnolia Pictures picking up the rights to Robbie Robertson doc; and a chat with Marielle Heller about her upcoming film about Fred Rogers starring Tom Hanks.