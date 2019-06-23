'Toy Story 4': Meet the Voices Behind Each Animated Performer

When Toy Story came out in 1995, it introduced moviegoers to a toy cowboy sheriff and his friends, who adored their owner, Andy, with the introduction of a space trooper toy marking a big shake-up in their lives.

Two decades later, a few elements have changed for the films, new toys have come into the story and some have left, while Andy went to college and gifted young family friend Bonnie his toys. When the third movie came out in 2010, it seemed like it would be the last — grossing $480.5 million at the domestic box office (adjusted for inflation). The Toy Story films have seven Oscar nominations across the board, receiving a special achievement Academy Award in 1995 and the best animated feature statuette in 2011.

Now in Toy Story 4, Bonnie's new favorite toy is spork named Forky, who is coming to terms with being re-classified as a toy by the kindergartener. After Forky leaps out of an RV rented by Bonnie's family, Woody jumps out to save him, knowing how much he means to the young girl. Trying to find their way back to Bonnie, Woody and Forky cross paths with an old friend and are shown a different way of being a toy.

The Hollywood Reporter critic Todd McCarthy praised of the movie in his review: "It's been nearly a decade since Toy Story 3 put a satisfying capper on what seemed likely to remain a trilogy, but the same level of wit, imagination and, yes, magic has been summoned to create yet another fully worthy sibling. If it wasn't clear before, it's now certain what one of the summer's blockbusters will be. More than that, how many other film series can legitimately claim to have hit four home runs in a row?"

The movie opened at the top of the North American box office chart over the weekend with $118 million, which marked one of the biggest openings of all time for an animated movie.

Read on for more about the voice cast of Toy Story 4.