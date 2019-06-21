In Theaters This Weekend: Reviews of 'Toy Story 4,' 'Child's Play' and More

With both Child's Play and Toy Story 4 hitting theaters Friday, it's playtime at this weekend's box office.

Chucky returns to terrorize all those who cross his path with new and improved artificial intelligence technology, while Buzz Lightyear and Woody set out to save the newest member of the gang, Forky.

But animated dolls aside, this weekend offers a variety of titles, including Luc Besson's latest lady assassin flick, Anna, and Timothy Greenfield-Sanders' documentary Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am.

Also hitting big screens this weekend are comedies Swinging Safari and Burn Your Maps and comedy-drama Wild Rose.

From witty and magical to crass and plotless, here's what critics with The Hollywood Reporter thought of this weekend's titles.