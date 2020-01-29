From 'Toy Story 4' to 'Klaus': 5 Animated Directors Break Down Creating Their Main Characters

Toothless' love interest, the Light Fury, was conceived to be the "engine of change" in the story, explains writer-director Dean DeBlois. "She provides a new life direction for Toothless — a call of the wild — and a potential future that deviates from his loyal bond with his human companion, Hiccup," he says. "It was important to present her as charming, mature and wild — uncorrupted by contact with humans. We didn't want our audience to resent her for disrupting the partnership between Hiccup and Toothless, so the courtship had to be playful and sweet."

Toothless gave the filmmakers a starting point for the look of the female dragon. "She excels at stealth, so we smoothed out her features," DeBlois says. "We made her skin and scales iridescent, with a mother-of-pearl finish. And we gave her the ability to disappear by flying through her own fire blasts, heating up her skin and scales to become mirrorlike and virtually vanish into her environment. Our animators channeled the movements and mannerisms of large cats, studying snow leopards and lionesses. As such, the Light Fury is the only other dragon in our universe to exhibit mammalian qualities." DeBlois adds that she also was given a wide range of movement and expressions to enable nuanced pantomime interactions.